Friday Night SmackDown aired live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin which featured the latest build for WrestleMania XL. The show featured top superstars like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Naomi, Rey Mysterio, and more. Half of the matches were tag-team clashes to determine the fate of the teams' participation in WrestleMania in the ladder match for the tag team gold. Recap all the action here.

WWE SmackDown Results

Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar: Santos Escobar wins by pinfall with the Phantom Driver.

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Good Brothers (“Machine Gun” Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) (WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Qualifying Tou rnament First Round Match): Austin Theory & Grayson Waller win by pinfall with a folding press and feet on the ropes from Theory on Luke Gallows.

IYO SKY vs. Naomi: IYO SKY wins by pinfall with the diving moonsault.

Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Qualifying Tournament First Round Match): Street Profits win by pinfall with a small package from Montez Ford on Rezar.

WWE SmackDown: Highlights of the Night

It looks like Dominik Mysterio is re-fueling the rivalry with his father after he ran interference during Rey Mysterio's match with Santos Escobar, which the Hall of Famer ended up losing.

An all-time favourite home invasion angle made its return to WWE TV as LA Knight reached Georgia and attacked LA Knight at his home. The authorities had to intervene, and Knight was arrested in the process.

After months of waiting, Jade Cargill is all set to make his first appearance in the Blue Brand as a SmackDown superstar.

Backstage, a match has been set for next week's show as Kevin Owens and Randy Orton will face Prety Deadly in a tag match. GM Nick Aldis is seen in a cast as he suffered a freak accident and had to undergo surgery.

In the final segment of the show, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes had a faceoff and engaged in quiet stiff words. They recalled upon the Shield's dominance and who broke their undefeated run -- their last names were Rhodes -- and who was the real Tribal Chief.

Reigns wasn't the man of his word as Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa made their way through the crowd, but Rhodes was also prepared as Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Jey Uso also came out as the show went off the air.

WWE SmackDown provided the ultimate build-up for the upcoming WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia and also hyped the appearances that have been made for the upcoming Monday and Friday Night shows. The excitement for the showcase of the immortals is at an all-time high, and the road isn't done yet.