WWE SmackDown aired live from the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas, which featured the latest build-up to the upcoming WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. The event was sold out and high security was pushed by GM Nick Aldis as The Rock, and the Bloodline would receive the response from Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The show also featured Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and kore. Even KSI showed up as Paul announced a deal with the WWE. Check out the results and replay of the action here.

WWE SmackDown Results: Rollins, Rhodes accepts challenge! HEATED moment ensues

SmackDown opened with The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins arriving on the scene as they are backed by security to avoid a ruckus. Logan Paul came out to announce that his beverage company, Prime, has collaborated with the WWE as their first-ever centre ring sponsor for PLEs, which will start at WrestleMania. He also brought out KSI who came through the barricades. But Randy Orton's music plays outta nowhere and attempts to hit an RKO. But Paul moves out, and KSI takes the RKO, drags him over the Prime logo and pours it over KSI.

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton

Owens and Theory start the match with a side headlock and a dropdown manoeuvre. Kevin takes over with a leapfrog and a massive arm drag into an armbar. Grayson interrupts, asking for Orton, and KO complies. Randy backs Waller, gives him the finger, and mounts punches, but Theory diverts his attention, allowing Grayson to land several licks. Owens is worked over by the heels, but tags are made, and Orton puts Waller out with a snap scoop power slam. After that, hanging DDT takes aim for an RKO, but Theory gets in the way, and Grayson almost takes it with a flash pin! Austin joins the fight, and KO uses a stunner to stop Grayson. To finish it off, KO and Orton team up to execute a pop-up powerbomb and an RKO.

Logan Paul hits them both from behind after the match, giving Kevin Owens a hard time before pulling his brass knuckles out! Paul ducks as Randy counters a blow, grabs the knucks, and almost punches Kevin with them! But Owens rakes it in stride, and they give each other a fist bump.

Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

Lashley delivers some hard punches, but Kross counters, setting up a fisherman's suplex! As Bobby hurls Karrion against the barricade, the action shifts to the ground. A firefighter's carry, but Karrion slips out and gets thrown into the post by Scarlett blocking it! Kross seizes the initiative, kicks in the corner, and executes a huge explosion suplex! Applying a rear chin lock as Lashley is struggling. Karrion shifts into overdrive and knocks him to the ground. To the floor, he succeeds in putting Kross into the post. Back inside, Karrion slips out, and hits a Death Valley Driver! Big spinebuster from Lashley, but AOP hit the ring and beat him down, leading to a disqualification.

We got into a fight when the Street Profits arrived and evened the odds! When Scarlett tries to run in, B-FAB smacks her and pursues her to the back, but Lashley and his boys prevail. Bobby is laid out by AOP after Lashley locks Karrion in the Hurt Lock.

“Michin” Mia Yim vs. Tiffany Stratton

Mia is choked by the ropes as Stratton slams Yim and repeatedly strikes her face against the turnbuckles while yapping at her. Tiffany interrupts Michin with a back suplex and covers for two as she launches another round of punches! A Styles Clash attempt was reversed into an Alabama Slam, leading to Tiffany performing his signature move. Tiffany Stratton wins with the prettiest moonsault ever, winning by pinfall.

Angel Garza vs. Dragon Lee

With a dropkick, Dragon Lee stormed through the gates and trampled Angel in the corner. Garza shoots back with a cheap shot while pretending to have a knee ailment in the corner. He mounts punches, gives Dragon a headbutt in the ropes, and then throws him to the ground while striking the heels posture! The Tree of Woe double stomp connects as Lee stops punches and throws his own back with soaring forearms! Garza's kick, off the ropes, pop-up, and then a reversed hurricanrana! Dragon Lee uses a hurricanrana to pinfall the opponent.

The Rock and Bloodline face-off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

The Bloodline appears on the stage. Taking the microphone, Roman Reigns declares that "greatness stands before us now" and shakes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's hand before pressing the audience to give them both a standing ovation. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, enter through the crowd. While acknowledging their past animosity, Cody says he feels fortunate to be in the ring and that the four of them should pause to appreciate this moment in front of a packed house in Dallas, Texas. He informs Rocky that he has heard the conditions and the challenge, but he must inquire: Does he have the right to make it happen?

The reason Cody is asking is that The Rock recognised Roman as his Tribal Chief last week. Johnson instructs him to stop talking and warns Seth not to talk either, saying he has some gospel to share. Since they are family, Rock accepted Roman as Tribal Chief since that is what family does. The stakes are then restated by him. He asks if they accept, to which Rollins responds, "Shut up, Mr. Midlife Crisis. You know the stakes, but you had your time and he damn sure can't have theirs." The answer is yes!

Reigns accuses Seth of being a crossdresser, calls Rhodes a fool for allowing Seth to respond on his behalf, and informs Cody that his tale will end if they lose the first night. Rock escalates the situation by telling Rhodes that he will never again be able to compete for a title and that their families will be watching them closely if he loses at WrestleMania. The Rock then said that the American Dream Dusty Rhodes looks at him, he explains about how his brother, a Hall of Famer, and sister are cheerleaders for the Dallas Cowboys, and how he's twenty years younger than them by calling him a mistake. As the show concludes, Cody slaps The Rock across his face, taking his revenge for the slip during the kickoff show.