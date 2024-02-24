Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 09:12 IST

WWE SmackDown Results: Show wraps up with many twists, setting the stage for Elimination Chamber

WWE SmackDown on February 23, 2024, delivered an action-packed show with surprises including LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre and Bron Breakker's debut.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Randy Orton
Randy Orton | Image:WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
On February 23, 2024, WWE Friday Night SmackDown made a spectacular comeback, bringing another thrilling show from the Delta Centre in Salt Lake City, Utah. The blue brand delivered fans to an exciting evening of matches and intense confrontations as excitement for the next Elimination Chamber event grew.

An exciting evening was in store with LA Knight taking on Drew McIntyre in the men's Elimination Chamber match only hours before they squared off and Bron Breakker making his SmackDown debut in the ring. A memorable performance for supporters worldwide was also promised as emotions soared as rivalry neared boiling points.

Also Read: John Cena responds to Vince McMahon's sex trafficking charge

WWE SmackDown Results - February 23, 2024

  • Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton:
    • Stratton wins by pinfall with a schoolboy pin.
  • Bron Breakker vs. Dante Chen:
    • Breakker wins by pinfall with the military press powerslam.
  • Judgment Day vs. New Catch Republic:
    • New Catch Republic win by pinfall with the Double Tyler Driver ‘97.
  • Authors of Pain vs. Street Profits:
    • Authors of Pain win by pinfall with an assisted powerbomb on Angelo Dawkins.
  • Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight:
    • Drew McIntyre wins by disqualification.

Also Read: CM Punk showcases his wit while reacting to McIntyre's T-shirt

Main Highlights of the WWE SmackDown

  • Bianca Belair watches the opening contest at ringside.
  • Liv Morgan and Tiffany Stratton engage in a hard-fought match, ending with Stratton's victory.
  • Drew McIntyre expresses the importance of his upcoming match and is interrupted by Bobby Lashley.
  • Bron Breakker impresses in his debut match against Dante Chen.
  • The Bloodline discusses recent events backstage, including Roman Reigns' encounter with Grayson Waller.
  • New Catch Republic secures a victory over Judgment Day.
  • Authors of Pain defeat Street Profits in a hard-hitting match.
  • Dakota Kai receives support from Bayley after a tough encounter.
  • Logan Paul makes his presence felt during the main event between Drew McIntyre and LA Knight.
  • Drew McIntyre emerges victorious in a hard-fought battle against LA Knight, despite interference from Kevin Owens and others.
  • The show concludes with chaos ensuing as multiple superstars get involved in a brawl, culminating in Randy Orton delivering an RKO out of nowhere.

With the curtain closing on another exciting episode of WWE SmackDown, fans were left excitedly speculating about what will happen next. The path to the Elimination Chamber had taken an unanticipated turn as rivalries and tensions grew, paving the way for a dramatic confrontation in the days ahead. Every match and encounter was memorable, and the blue brand had once again produced a show that lived up to its reputation as the greatest in sports entertainment.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 09:12 IST

