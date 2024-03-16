Advertisement

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returned with a bang, enthralling fans with a spectacular live programme from the electrified FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. As fans prepare for WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia next month, tonight's show promised an amazing mix of fierce rivalries and jaw-dropping action.

The Rock's highly anticipated initial set the tone for an amazing night of professional wrestling, as did Bayley's desire to demolish Damage CTRL. From title qualifying contests to heated confrontations, each moment promised to leave an unforgettable imprint on the road to WrestleMania.

Advertisement

Also Read: Undertaker had considered an in-ring return if Sting hadn't retired

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS

Latino World Order (Cruz del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) (WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Qualifying Tournament First Round Match) Legado del Fantasma win by pinfall with an assisted Alarm Clock.

Grayson Waller vs. Randy Orton Randy Orton wins by pinfall with the RKO.

Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar Santos Escobar wins by pinfall with the Phantom Driver.

New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) (WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Qualifying Tournament First Round Match) New Catch Republic win by pinfall with the Birminghammer on Elton Prince.

Bayley vs. Dakota Kai Bayley wins by disqualification.



WWE SMACKDOWN HIGHLIGHTS OF THE EVENT

The Rock delivers a fiery promo and performs a Rock Concert segment aimed at Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania.

LA Knight challenges AJ Styles to a match at WrestleMania, leading to a brawl between them.

Logan Paul confronts Nick Aldis regarding Randy Orton's actions from the previous week and demands an apology.

Kevin Owens makes a save during Randy Orton's match against Grayson Waller, leading to an announcement of a triple threat match for the United States Championship at WrestleMania.

Legado del Fantasma attack Dragon Lee after his match, but Carlito makes the save. Rey Mysterio challenges Santos Escobar to a match for the following week.

Bayley faces Dakota Kai in a match that ends in a disqualification due to interference from Damage CTRL. Naomi makes a save but gets attacked by IYO SKY.

EXCLUSIVE: @ReyMysterio is officially back and he is determined to defeat @EscobarWWE on behalf of his LWO family.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Q2SDM0Q4P4 — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2024

Also Read: Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Mone officially debuts at AEW

The event concludes with Damage CTRL standing tall in the ring.

Advertisement

WWE SmackDown provided another riveting chapter in the sports entertainment tale, this time with twists, turns, and unforgettable moments. From The Rock's angry statements to the explosive clashes between competing factions, the action-packed evening left fans ready to see what happens next on the path to WrestleMania.

As the dust settles and the sounds of war recede, one thing is certain: the WWE universe will continue to be captivated by the drama, athleticism, and spectacle that only SmackDown can offer. Until next time, the excitement and anticipation for WrestleMania XL will only get stronger.