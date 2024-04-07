×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

WrestleMania: The Rock's HILARIOUS reaction after Roman Reigns spear will crack you up | Watch

WrestleMania: The Rock went down in pain after receiving an unfortunate Spear from Roman Reigns in the main event on night one. Watch his hilarious reaction.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
The Rock's hilarious reaction after Roman Reigns Spear
The Rock's hilarious reaction after Roman Reigns Spear | Image:wwe.com/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
WWE superstars The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes put on an absolute show much to the delight of the fans in the main event at night one of WrestleMania.

In a tag team match that turned out to be an instant classic, the Rock and Roman Reigns survived the onslaught as they emerged victorious over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The match was an insane affair to say the least as Rollins and Rhodes outthought Reigns and Rock and felt like they were going to walk off with the win. A pivotal moment came when the Tribal Chief was making light work of the American Nightmare.

Also Read | WWE fans react to The Rock & Roman Reigns INSANE win at WrestleMania

As Roman Reigns went in for a spear, Seth Rollins somehow managed to take Cody Rhodes out of his trajectory and Reigns instead ended up giving the spear to his teammate. The Rock absorbed the blow to his body and went down in pain.

Post the body blow, Rock’s reaction caught everyone’s attention as the WWE fanbase went into splits by how hilarious the reaction looked.

Building up to the main event on Night one, The Rock had made it clear to both Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that they would not have it easy at all in WrestleMania. He backed that up with an amazing show and now the main event on Night two between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will be fought under Bloodline Rules.

Given how the dominos fell on night one, the second half of WrestleMania on Sunday promises to be a blockbuster event. WWE universe will brace itself as The Rock is expected to be heavily active tomorrow.

Also Read | Did The Rock truly save WWE?

In other events, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton and Logan Paul will battle it out for the WWE Universal Title. Seth Rollins will be in action defending his WWE World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre with CM Punk being the guest commentator. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

