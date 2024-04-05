Updated April 5th, 2024 at 19:53 IST
WWE WrestleMania 40: How to watch Night 1? Schedule, Start Time, Match Card & More
WrestleMania 40: Here is all you need to know about how to watch WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1, what is the schedule, when is the event, and where is the event.
WrestleMania 40: The biggest event in WWE is all set to go underway at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on April 6th and 7th. This year the WrestleMania is divided into two halves and promises to be a spectacle. On April 6th, the first night will witness an iconic tag team clash between Roman Reigns and the Rock against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch will also lock horns for the Women’s Championship on opening night. Here is when to watch WrestleMania Night 1? Where will it be streamed and how to catch all the action?
What is the Schedule for WWE WrestleMania Night 1?
- Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day vs. #DIY vs. The Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic, Six Pack Ladder Match
- Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn
- Latino World Order (Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio) vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio
- Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins
When will WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 take place?
The Night 1at WrestleMania 40 will go under the lights on Saturday, April 6th.
Where is the WrestleMania 40 Held?
WrestleMania in 2024 is held at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
What is WrestleMania 40 Night 1 Start Time?
- US: 7:00 PM ET
- UK: 1:00 AM
- India: 5:30 AM
- Australia: 9:00 AM AEST
- UAE: 4:00 AM
- Saudi Arabia: 3:00 AM
How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 Live Stream in India and WrestleMania 40 Night 1 Live Telecast in India?
The WrestleMania 40 Night 1in India will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu)
How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 Live Stream in USA and WrestleMania 40 Night 1 Live Telecast in USA?
In the USA, the Night 1at WrestleMania 2024 will be live streamed on Peacock and live telecasted on Fox
How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 Live Stream in UK and WrestleMania 40 Night 1 Live Telecast in UK?
People living in the UK can catch all the action at WrestleMania 2024 via the live stream on WWE Network, the BT Sports app and the TNT Sports Box Office. WrestleMania 2024 will be live telecasted in the UK on TNT Sports.
How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 Live Stream in Australia and WrestleMania 40 Night 1 Live Telecast in Australia?
Fans down under will able to Live Stream there favorite superstars battle it out on Night 1of WrestleMania 2024 on Foxtel, Kayo or Binge Subscribers.
How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 Live Stream in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain?
The Night 1 of WrestleMania 2024 will be live streamed in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Bahrain on MBC and Shadhid.
