WWE WrestleMania 40 live updates: Cody Rhodes PINS Roman Reigns, Triple H era begins with a BANG
The day that wrestling fans all over the world were patiently waiting for has finally arrived. It's the WrestleMania Time! The Night 2 match card is stacked up. Catch the WrestleMania 40 live updates here at the republicworld.com. Stay at this dedicated blog to know all the results and all the happenings from WrestleMania XL. Let's go!
8: 18 IST, April 8th 2024
A Rhodes can finally address themselves as a Champion as Cody has pinned Roman Reigns to end his title run at WrestleMania XL.
7: 06 IST, April 8th 2024
Bayley has sent out a statement to DAMAGE CTRL as she defeated Iyo Sky to become the new WWE Women's Champion! The CELEBRATIONS ARE WILD
6: 37 IST, April 8th 2024
Logan Paul clinched the W against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, retaining the United States Championship
5: 58 IST, April 8th 2024
WWE have announced their 1st Saudi Show of 2024 at the Jeddah Superdome, where they will host the King & Queen of the Ring.
5: 56 IST, April 8th 2024
LA Knight takes out AJ Styles and secured his first WrestleMania win at Philadelphia.
5: 33 IST, April 8th 2024
Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits overpowered The Final Testament, courtesy of some aid from Bubba Ray Dudley
5: 22 IST, April 8th 2024
Damian Priest saw an opportunity to cash in the title on Drew McIntyre after CM Punk laid him out! We have a new Champion
5: 03 IST, April 8th 2024
Drew is once again a World Champion, and this time, he did it infront of the fans!
12: 52 IST, April 8th 2024
Watch WWE Wrestlemania 40 on 7th & 8th April 2024 from 4:30 AM IST onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).
12: 51 IST, April 8th 2024
The WrestleMania 40 Night 2 will take place at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field. The main event will kick-start at 4:30 AM IST.
12: 49 IST, April 8th 2024
After a jolting Night 1, Wrestling fans all over the world, assemble again! The Rock and Roman Reigns got the win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1. Consequently, the Bloodline could have a say in the Night 2 main event i.e., Roman Reigns vs Cody Chodes. While Night 1 was a success, Night 2 is set to get even better. Gear up because from surprise comebacks, and special entries, to backstage gimmicks, there is so much to look forward to. Moreover, it is the collision of the biggest superstars that will make it to the mainstream. Thus, buckle guys, because it's time! Let's go!
