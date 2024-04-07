Wrestling fans all over the world, assemble! It is that night of the year which you will be talking about for ages. It is the WrestleMania time! Continuing the norm of the last few years, WrestleMania 40 will also be a two-night event. Hence, double the action and thrill. Gear up everyone because WrestleMania is an event that has only improved over the years. From surprise comebacks, and special entries, to backstage gimmicks, there is so much to look forward to. Moreover, it is the collision of the biggest superstars that will make it to the mainstream. Thus, buckle guys, because it's time! Let's go!