Updated April 7th, 2024 at 08:55 IST
WWE WrestleMania 40 Highlights: Rock pin Cody, It's Bloodline Rules for Night two main event
The day that wrestling fans all over the world were patiently waiting for has finally arrived. It's the WrestleMania Time! The Night 1 match card is stacked up. Catch the WrestleMania 40 live updates here at the republicworld.com. Stay at this dedicated blog to know all the results and all the happenings from WrestleMania XL. Let's go!
8: 54 IST, April 7th 2024
The odds have shifted from Cody Rhodes' favour as it will be Bloodline Rules as the People's Champion pinned the American Nightmare to settle the stipulation for Night two
8: 11 IST, April 7th 2024
The Main event for WrestleMania Night 1 has begun! And The Rock is benefiting by being a board member
7: 20 IST, April 7th 2024
Sami Zayn has defeated the cocky GUNTHER to become the NEWWWWW Intercontinental Champion!!
7: 13 IST, April 7th 2024
Jade Cargill had a dream WrestleMania debut as she, Naomi, and Belair reign supreme against Damage CTRL.
6: 28 IST, April 7th 2024
‘Main Event’ Jey Uso reigns supreme over his elder brother Jimmy Uso
6: 07 IST, April 7th 2024
Courtesy of some help from two masked men, Rey and Andrade took out Escobar and
The masked men turned out to be NFL greats Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson!!
5: 54 IST, April 7th 2024
5: 41 IST, April 7th 2024
An incredible tag team match came to an end after R-Truth took out Damian Priest with an Attitude Adjustment and climbed the ladder to win the RAW Tag Team Champions
Grayson Waller and Austin Theory won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.
5: 30 IST, April 7th 2024
Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have secured the SmackDown Tag Team titles, but the match still goes on!
5: 24 IST, April 7th 2024
Six teams are battling for the undisputed title in the second match of WrestleMania XL Night 1
5: 21 IST, April 7th 2024
Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch opened the WrestleMania XL Night 1 as Ripley takes down Lynch to retain her title and continue to assert her dominance.
1: 02 IST, April 7th 2024
WrestleMania 40 Night 1 match card:
- Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio
- Six Pack Ladder Match - The Judgment Day (c) vs. #DIY vs. The Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
- Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair vs Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai)
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
- Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns and The Rock
1: 01 IST, April 7th 2024
Fans in India can watch the live telecast of WrestleMania 40 on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu). Simultaneously, the event will live stream on Sony Liv app and website.
12: 59 IST, April 7th 2024
WrestleMania 40 is taking place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Grandest Stage of them all will kickstart at 4:30 AM IST (Main Event).
12: 56 IST, April 7th 2024
Wrestling fans all over the world, assemble! It is that night of the year which you will be talking about for ages. It is the WrestleMania time! Continuing the norm of the last few years, WrestleMania 40 will also be a two-night event. Hence, double the action and thrill. Gear up everyone because WrestleMania is an event that has only improved over the years. From surprise comebacks, and special entries, to backstage gimmicks, there is so much to look forward to. Moreover, it is the collision of the biggest superstars that will make it to the mainstream. Thus, buckle guys, because it's time! Let's go!
