×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 00:20 IST

WWE WrestleMania 40 Predictions: Cody Rhodes to suffer heartbreaking loss against Roman Reigns again

With WrestleMania 40 about to take place, let's take a moment and contemplate who could come out as the winner in their respective matches.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
WWE WrestleMania 40
WWE WrestleMania 40 | Image:wwe.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

In less than 48 hours, the biggest known spectacle in the world of promotional wrestling will take over the world. WWE WrestleMania, aka, the Grandest Stage of them All, the Show of Shows, the showcase of the immortals, and it keeps going on and on. This time the celebrated event will complete its 40th anniversary, and on the occasion, some of the biggest WWE Superstars will grind to a limit to attain immortality. 

A total of 13 matches have been included in the fight card. It will be divided over two nights, with 7 to take place on Night 1 and 6 on Night 2. The highlighter of both nights will include Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. On Nigh1 1, Cody Rhodes will combine with WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and together they will take on the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, The Rock. It is set to be a pelter of a match. On Night 2, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will lock horns once again, this time in a singles encounter, for the second year in a row. 

Advertisement

The WWE Universe witnessed what transpired at WrestleMania 39, and hence the biggest stressing query is, Will Cody be able to finish his story? Let's pay heed to it and all the other matches embedded in the card, and contemplate who could prevail in his/her respective encounter.

Also Read | The oddly similar story arcs of Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes rise in WWE

1) Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Prediction: Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

2) Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair vs Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai)

Prediction- Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair def Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai)

3) 6-Pack Ladder Match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (c) (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) vs #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

Prediction- The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) retains RAW tag team titles, while the New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) wins the SmackDown tag team titles, or the New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) def The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) vs #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

4) Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso

Prediction: Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso

5) WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs Sami Zayn

Prediction: Gunther retains the Intercontinental Championship

6) WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Becky Lynch

Prediction: Rhea Ripley def. Becky Lynch

7) Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns and The Rock (if Cody/Seth wins, Cody and Roman’s match on Sunday will be Bloodline-free. If Rock/Roman wins, the game will feature Bloodline Rules)

Prediction: Roman Reigns and The Rock def Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

8) Six-Man Philadelphia Street Fight: The Pride (Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits) vs The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar)

Prediction- The Pride (Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits) def The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar)

9) AJ Styles vs LA Knight

Prediction: AJ Styles def. LA Knight

10) WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

Prediction: Logan Paul def Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

11) WWE Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs Bayley

Prediction: Bayley def Iyo Sky

12) WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Prediction: Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins

13) Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes

Prediction: Cody Rhodes def. Roman Reigns

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 00:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins' ploy

a few seconds ago
Congress leader Charan Das Mahant

FIR Against Cong Leader

6 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

SRH vs CSK: Standouts

9 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40

20 minutes ago
Hyderabad Traffic

Hyderabad Traffic Police

31 minutes ago
India in New York

Indian Student dies

an hour ago
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

an hour ago
akhilesh yadav

SP Candidate's Nomination

an hour ago
Arnab Peels Through Layers Of Congress' Hackneyed Manifesto | The Debate

#ManifestoFight

an hour ago
Travel tips for Northeast India

Solo Travel Destinations

an hour ago
arrested

1 held in paper leak

an hour ago
SRH beat CSK by 6 wickets

SRH crush CSK

2 hours ago
Monkey ManMonkey Man

Monkey Man Premiere

2 hours ago
A.R. Rahman

Rahman On Veteran Singers

2 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya Not Pregnant?

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik & Rohit share hug

2 hours ago
Green vegetables

Prevent Liver Damage

2 hours ago
Dev Patel

Dev Patel On Monkey Man

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News9 hours ago

  2. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  4. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India Newsa day ago

  5. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo