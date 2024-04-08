Advertisement

Roman Reigns historic run of 1316 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has come to an end as Cody Rhodes defeated the Tribal Chief in the main event on night two of WrestleMania 40.

The rematch of last year’s WrestleMania was a thrilling affair as it saw Roman Reigns giving it his absolute best but Cody Rhodes out survived a gruelling encounter. The main event at WrestleMania 40 witnessed the return of John Cena and the Undertaker as they rescued Cody Rhodes from The Rock.

Advertisement

After overseeing and concluding, what was arguably one of the most iconic WrestleMania in history of WWE, Triple H addressed the media in his press conference. Before starting his press conference, Triple H paid a special tribute to Roman Reigns and celebrated his career.

Also Read | Fans cannot stop reacting after Cody Rhodes finished the story

Advertisement

In his address to Roman Reigns, Triple H had no hesitation in acknowledging The Tribal Chief as the Greatest Of All Time in WWE.

“There’s a lot of banter about Greatest of all time, you can make arguments about a lot of people…but if he (Roman Reigns) not the, then he is one of the, absolutely for certain the Greatest Of All Time”, said Triple H.

Advertisement

Triple H acknowledges Roman Reigns as the GREATEST OF ALL TIME and also mentions how he changed the wrestling industry.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/5UMSeDFjtj — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B)

Triple H further heaped praise on Roman Reigns for hanging in through tough times and overcoming hardships in his career be it positioning, physical issues, health issues, has changed the industry.

Advertisement

Also Read | WrestleMania 40: Undertaker Surprises Rock, John Cena returns

“There’s a few guys that come along in our business where you say - during that period of time they were in it, they changed the industry”, said Triple H. He further added, “I mean that in front of the camera, I mean that behind the camera, he’s changed the industry. He’s that good”.

Advertisement

There’s a lot of speculation about is the end for Roman Reigns in WWE for the foreseeable future but Triple H has dumped those speculations and promised that Roman Reigns’ story is about to go on a whole new level that will blow people’s minds.

