Advertisement

The biggest wrestling spectacle of the year is looming and ready to land. The show of shows will complete 40 years of its existence in 2024 and as always some exciting action is lined-up. If you are a Wrestling fan and were wondering when WrestleMania XL is scheduled to take place, at what time it will be held, and of course what is the fight card, then you have made it to the right place, because here all the information will be served to you.

Also Read | CM Punk references Vince McMahon on Raw, huge backstage reaction ensued

Advertisement

WWE WrestleMania XL Match Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match : Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Prediction: McIntyre)

WWE Women's Championship Match: Bayley vs. Iyo Sky (c)

Women's World Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul (c)

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Gunther (c)

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match: Awesome Truth vs. DIY vs. The New Day vs. The Judgment Day vs. Two Undecided Teams

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

When will WrestleMania 40 take place?

Continuing the norm of the last few years, WrestleMania 40 will also be a two-night event. April 6 and April 7 are the dates set for the event. In India, the event will start past midnight, thus for fans in India the dates would be April 7 and April 8.

Advertisement

Where will the WrestleMania 40 will take place?

The venue for WrestleMania 40 is Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Also Read | Top 5 Memorable WWE Moments from ‘The Bloodline’

At what time WrestleMania 40 will take place?

The WrestleMania 40 timings are as follows:

USA: 7 PM ET

UK: 11 PM GMT

India: 4:30 AM IST

How to watch the live telecast of WrestleMania 40 in India?

WWE WrestleMania can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).

Advertisement

How to watch WrestleMania 40 in USA?

Fans in the USA can watch WrestleMania 40 live on Peacock.

Advertisement

How to watch WrestleMania 40 in UK?

WWE fans in the UK can watch WrestleMania on TNT Sports.