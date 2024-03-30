×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

WWE WrestleMania 40: When and where is the mega event? How to watch? What are the matches?

With WrestleMania 40 closing in, let's take a look at aspects like, date, time, and match card of the event. Get hold of the details given.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
WrestleMania XL
WrestleMania XL | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The biggest wrestling spectacle of the year is looming and ready to land. The show of shows will complete 40 years of its existence in 2024 and as always some exciting action is lined-up. If you are a Wrestling fan and were wondering when WrestleMania XL is scheduled to take place, at what time it will be held, and of course what is the fight card, then you have made it to the right place, because here all the information will be served to you.

Also Read | CM Punk references Vince McMahon on Raw, huge backstage reaction ensued

Advertisement

WWE WrestleMania XL Match Card

  • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)
  • Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns 
  • World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Prediction: McIntyre)
  • WWE Women's Championship Match: Bayley vs. Iyo Sky (c) 
  • Women's World Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley (c) 
  • Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul (c) 
  • The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)
  • Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Gunther (c) 
  • Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso 
  • Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match: Awesome Truth vs. DIY vs. The New Day vs. The Judgment Day vs. Two Undecided Teams
  • LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

When will WrestleMania 40 take place?

Continuing the norm of the last few years, WrestleMania 40 will also be a two-night event. April 6 and April 7 are the dates set for the event. In India, the event will start past midnight, thus for fans in India the dates would be April 7 and April 8.

Advertisement

Where will the WrestleMania 40 will take place?

The venue for WrestleMania 40 is Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Also Read | Top 5 Memorable WWE Moments from ‘The Bloodline’ 

At what time WrestleMania 40 will take place?

The WrestleMania 40 timings are as follows:

  • USA: 7 PM ET
  • UK: 11 PM GMT
  • India: 4:30 AM IST

How to watch the live telecast of WrestleMania 40 in India?

WWE WrestleMania can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).

Advertisement

How to watch WrestleMania 40 in USA?

Fans in the USA can watch WrestleMania 40 live on Peacock.

Advertisement

How to watch WrestleMania 40 in UK?

WWE fans in the UK can watch WrestleMania on TNT Sports.

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

4 minutes ago
Case registered against Elvish Yadav

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen

Rebel-Sacha Controversy

10 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda with his father

Deverakonda On His Family

12 minutes ago
accident

2 kids killed

13 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan, Vishal Bhardwaj

Kartik-Vishal's Next

13 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi’s Viral Video

15 minutes ago
Russian flag

Russia's Central Bank

20 minutes ago
Congress Leaders Suffering From Kangana Phobia: BJP

Kangana Phobia: BJP

29 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Box Office Trivia

36 minutes ago
Wealthiest countries in BRICS by GDP

Egypt to receive first in

39 minutes ago
Telecom

AT&T data breach

an hour ago
Para Athletes

India gets praise

an hour ago
Kareena Kapoor, Yash

Update On Yash's Toxic

an hour ago
Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Gets Bail

an hour ago
Cameron Green

Green on playing in IPL

an hour ago
Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting

Ponting on DC's plight

an hour ago
Pregnant Seema Haider’s gripping tale of love, danger and international intrigue

Seema Haider

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP: Portion of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bulandshahr

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Upset Over Relationship Issues, B.Tech Student Dies by Suicide in Noida

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Daughter-in-Law of Former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil Joins BJP

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  5. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo