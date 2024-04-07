Advertisement

WrestleMania XL: The Night one of WrestleMania saw one of the most electrifying contest in the history of the biggest event in WWE as Roman Reigns and The Rock emerged victorious in a classic tag team encounter against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Roman Reigns and The Rock’s triumph in tonight’s main event means that Cody Rhodes will now have to contest in the main event on Sunday and attempt to finish his story by overcoming the obstacle of Bloodline rules.

Roman Reigns is geering up to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal title tomorrow as he wants to maintain his dominance in WWE. Post winning the tag team contest, Reigns went to address the media and stated that he is focused on retaining, “the keys to the kingdom”.

He further asked the media to Acknowledge him and didn’t want them to waste his time as he is laser focused on defeating Cody Rhodes tomorrow. When a female journalist booed Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief took no disrespect on his way and asked her to get out of the presser as he wanted respect.

Roman Reigns and The Rock in the past couple of months have been at the center of a lot of slack and criticism from the fans as they have placed themselves as the bad guys in WWE. But on night one, the Tribal Chief and The Final Boss have made it clear that they are still the top dogs when it comes to wrestling.

After emerging triumphant on night one, Roman Reigns will go into the main event on night two of WrestleMania full of confidence and with the Bloodline rules on his side. The road for Cody Rhodes to complete his story is as steep as it can get and this might be the final chance for the American Nightmare.

The stakes have never been higher as Roman Reigns seeks for legacy and dynasty while Cody Rhodes seeks to kickstart a new era of dominance.