WWE Fans React to INSANE WrestleMania ending as The Rock and Roman Reigns STUN Rollins and Rhodes

WrestleMania: Night one of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia saw some electrifying action and high voltage drama as the Rock and Roman Reigns survived to win their tag team match against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

The main event of night one turned out to be an instant classic as four of the biggest stars in WWE absolutely battled it out like it was a war. In the end Rock and Roman Reigns emerged victorious as the people’s elbow marked the end of The American Nightmare and now IF he wants to finish his story tomorrow, he will have to do it in Bloodline Rules.

The moment of the night definitely came as the tag team fight between the four superstars crescendo into total chaos. As Roman Reigns went for a spear on Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins came to Rhodes rescue and took him out of the way as Reigns completed the spear on The Rock by mistake.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes completely took over the contest and in an amazing move both of them gave DDT to Roman Reigns and The Rock. Cover, but Rock and Reigns both kicked out at two and survived in the contest.

The drama didn’t stop there as soon after Cody Rhodes sent The Rock through the announce table by giving him, you guessed it, the Rock bottom and Roman Reigns completed the spear on Seth Rollins through the barricades.

Here are the best reaction from The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss electrifying victory at Night one in WrestleMania:

Big Plaudits come Rock’s way as fans are stunned by the show he put on entering the ring for the first time after 8 years.



Remember when the IWC said that The Rock would be gassed in under 5 minutes???



Not only did he put on a great match but also carried the match on his BACK 🔥



NEVER DOUBT THE ROCK.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/3x7O4ia0r0 — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B)

THE ROCK REACTION TO THE SPEAR GOT ME CRYING BRO



LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO#WrestleMania



pic.twitter.com/GtH0QWw6Nk — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia)

Smackdown star Logan Paul also joined in on the fun as he was quick to note that his energy drink Prime was spat on the Rock.

SETH SPIT PRIME IN THE ROCK’S FACE 🤣 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul)

Despite all the chaos one fan snuck in a hilarious dig at the current Money in the Bank holder Damian Priest.

Damian Priest’s dumbass is probably gonna cash in on The Rock 😭 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QC0Br9NKIl — ⚡️King Ryeburn ⚡️ (@FinalBossRock)

Come the main event at night two of WrestleMania there is speculation that The Final Boss might betray the Tribal Chief, here is what a fan said about that.

The Rock in night 2 of WrestleMania after Roman Reigns spearing him#WrestleMania

pic.twitter.com/1HPAVq9hJN — berma (@4thDrug)

The night two of WrestleMania XL will witness Roman Reigns defend is WWE Universal crown against Cody Rhodes. It will also see Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton fight against Logan Paul for WWE United States Championship.