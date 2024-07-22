Published 11:27 IST, July 22nd 2024
Xander the Great! Schauffele wins the British Open for his 2nd major this year
In the 90-year history of four majors, Xander Schauffele became the first player to win two majors in one season with a final-round 65. Jack Nicklaus is the only other player to do that in his career.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Xander Schauffele of the United States poses with the Claret Jug trophy after winning the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland | Image: AP
