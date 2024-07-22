sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 11:27 IST, July 22nd 2024

Xander the Great! Schauffele wins the British Open for his 2nd major this year

In the 90-year history of four majors, Xander Schauffele became the first player to win two majors in one season with a final-round 65. Jack Nicklaus is the only other player to do that in his career.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele of the United States poses with the Claret Jug trophy after winning the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 7 min read
Advertisement

11:27 IST, July 22nd 2024