Published 15:00 IST, August 16th 2024

Zach Eflin making it look easy with a 4-0 record since being traded to the Orioles

Zach Eflin has been just the boost Baltimore's beleaguered rotation needed. Eflin has thrown four straight quality starts since the Orioles acquired him from Tampa Bay before the trade deadline, and he's also won them all.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Zach Eflin
Zach Eflin | Image: AP
