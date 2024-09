Published 12:28 IST, September 12th 2024

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal writes to Jio, Vi, BSNL CEOs, urges them to tackle spam calls jointly

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has written letters to the heads of Vi, Jio, BSNL and Tata Teleservices urging them to join forces to tackle the issue of spam calls.