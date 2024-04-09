×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 11:50 IST

Alphabet contemplates antitrust concerns before Hubspot acquisition

Despite the potential benefits, regulatory hurdles are expected due to the increasing scrutiny of technology giants expanding through acquisitions.

Reported by: Business Desk
Google
Google | Image:Pixabay
Google’s Hubspot acquisition: Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is reportedly considering the acquisition of marketing software firm HubSpot, a move that could potentially face opposition from regulators despite experts' views that it wouldn't stifle competition. Reuters recently disclosed Google's contemplation of an offer for HubSpot, valued at approximately $34 billion, with Google evaluating the antitrust risks associated with such a deal before making a final decision.

While several antitrust experts and industry analysts believe that Google's acquisition of HubSpot would not significantly hinder competition, they anticipate regulatory challenges from both US and European antitrust authorities. The experts note that HubSpot operates in the customer relationship management (CRM) software sector, which is already served by major players such as Salesforce, Adobe, Microsoft, and Oracle. Google's entry into this sector through HubSpot could potentially improve competition and benefit customers by using Google's cloud-computing resources.

Despite the potential benefits, regulatory hurdles are expected due to the increasing scrutiny of technology giants expanding through acquisitions. Google would likely need to engage in a protracted legal battle to defend the merits of the deal and persuade HubSpot to do the same.

The regulatory landscape for Google is already contentious, with ongoing antitrust challenges in the United States and Europe. The European Union has been investigating Google and other technology firms for potential breaches of the Digital Markets Act to promote competition among online services.

The possibility of regulatory opposition to the acquisition aligns with a broader trend of technology giants facing scrutiny over mega-deals. Previous attempts at major acquisitions, such as Adobe's proposed acquisition of Figma, have been abandoned due to concerns about antitrust approvals.

Google's potential interest in HubSpot marks a departure from its previous focus on smaller acquisitions, driven by its substantial cash reserves and the need to deploy capital more effectively. Despite heavy investment in artificial intelligence, Google's shareholder returns have trailed behind competitors like Microsoft and Meta Platforms in recent months.

Antitrust experts caution that Google's dominance in online search may influence regulators' perceptions, even in sectors where it does not directly compete. The reluctance to permit mergers that could boost competition could hinder potential sources of rivalry in the market.

Both Google and HubSpot have refrained from commenting on the potential acquisition.

(With Reuters inputs)

