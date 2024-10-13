sb.scorecardresearch
  • Apple accused of restricting workers' Slack, social media use

Published 12:24 IST, October 13th 2024

Apple accused of restricting workers' Slack, social media use

Apple has been accused by a US labor board of interfering with workers' rights to collectively advocate for better working conditions by restricting their use of social media and workplace messaging app Slack, the National Labor Relations Board.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
12:24 IST, October 13th 2024