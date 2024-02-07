Advertisement

Apple CarPlay: Apple has officially confirmed that the first US vehicle models featuring next-generation CarPlay support are set to debut in 2024, according to an update on its website. However, the tech giant did not provide a specific timeframe for the release or mention when the new CarPlay support would be available in other countries.

The latest beta of iOS 17.4, released recently, introduces eight new CarPlay apps, as reported by contributors Aaron Perris and Steve Moser from MacRumors. These apps include:

Advertisement

Auto Settings: Manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings.

Car Camera: Display the vehicle's rear-view camera feed.

Advertisement

Charge: For electric vehicles, display battery level, charging status, time until full charge, and more.

Climate: Access vehicle climate controls within CarPlay, adjusting temperature, fan speed, heated seats, and more.

Advertisement

Closures: Display if any vehicle doors are open, potentially showing warning symbols.

Media: Access FM and AM radio controls, along with other media options like SiriusXM.

Advertisement

Tire Pressure: Display air pressure for each tire, providing warnings for low or high-pressure and flat tires.

Trips: Provide driving-related data, including average speed, fuel efficiency, trip duration, and distance travelled.

Advertisement

A ‘Goodbye’ screen is expected to be displayed in next-generation CarPlay after the driver turns off the vehicle, as revealed in an image found in the iOS 17.4 beta. Additionally, users will have the ability to customise the theme and colour scheme of next-generation CarPlay, including the appearance of the instrument cluster.

Apple initially previewed the next-generation CarPlay in June 2022, showcasing its adaptability to specific vehicle models and automaker branding. Automakers committed to incorporating this technology include Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Renault, and Volvo.

Advertisement

The release of these vehicles is anticipated in 2024, with Aston Martin and Porsche among the first to adopt the new CarPlay system.

While additional details about next-generation CarPlay features in existing vehicles with classic CarPlay support remain unclear, Apple has stated that iOS 17.4 is scheduled for release in March, suggesting that more information may be revealed around that time.