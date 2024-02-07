Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Apple envisions Vision Pro's applications in surgeries and technical training

Apple also underlined the device's potential applications, noting its suitability for high-quality training for technicians or aircraft mechanics.

Business Desk
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro | Image:Apple
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro applications: Apple executives expressed optimism about the enterprise applications of the Vision Pro, according to a recent communication to its employees. The video, featuring insights from Apple's Mike Rockwell and Alan Dye, delves into the device's development and potential applications. A transcript obtained by Bloomberg sheds light on the executives' perspectives.

During the discussion, Rockwell highlighted the challenges surgeons face when dealing with scattered information on displays during procedures. He suggested that the Apple Vision Pro could address this issue, potentially improving patient outcomes in operating rooms.

Advertisement

Rockwell further underlined the device's potential applications, noting its suitability for high-quality training for technicians or aircraft mechanics. He highlighted Apple's excitement about the prospects in learning and education, underscoring the company's commitment to creating a tool rather than a mere toy.

According to the report, two of Rockwell's team members are actively exploring new applications for the Vision Pro. One is dedicated to discovering enterprise uses, while the other is investigating potential opportunities in education.

Advertisement

For the premium price of the Vision Pro, starting at $3,500, Apple is strategically focusing on identifying valuable enterprise applications to ensure the device's success in the market. The company aims to position Vision Pro as a versatile and indispensable tool across various professional domains.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News24 minutes ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor Teases Cop Drama Deva, Says 'It's An Edgy Action Thriller'

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  3. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World29 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News29 minutes ago

  5. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement