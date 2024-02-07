Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro applications: Apple executives expressed optimism about the enterprise applications of the Vision Pro, according to a recent communication to its employees. The video, featuring insights from Apple's Mike Rockwell and Alan Dye, delves into the device's development and potential applications. A transcript obtained by Bloomberg sheds light on the executives' perspectives.

During the discussion, Rockwell highlighted the challenges surgeons face when dealing with scattered information on displays during procedures. He suggested that the Apple Vision Pro could address this issue, potentially improving patient outcomes in operating rooms.

Rockwell further underlined the device's potential applications, noting its suitability for high-quality training for technicians or aircraft mechanics. He highlighted Apple's excitement about the prospects in learning and education, underscoring the company's commitment to creating a tool rather than a mere toy.

According to the report, two of Rockwell's team members are actively exploring new applications for the Vision Pro. One is dedicated to discovering enterprise uses, while the other is investigating potential opportunities in education.

For the premium price of the Vision Pro, starting at $3,500, Apple is strategically focusing on identifying valuable enterprise applications to ensure the device's success in the market. The company aims to position Vision Pro as a versatile and indispensable tool across various professional domains.