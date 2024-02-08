English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

Apple expands in India with new Bengaluru office

Apple expressed excitement about the expansion, highlighting Bengaluru's existing talent pool in software engineering, hardware technologies, and operations.

Business Desk
Apple India office
Apple India office | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Apple India office: US tech giant Apple has expanded its presence in India, opening a new office in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Situated at Minsk Square in the city centre, the 15-floor facility is designed to accommodate up to 1,200 employees and includes dedicated spaces for labs, collaboration, wellness, and a Caffe Macs. Apple expressed excitement about the expansion, highlighting Bengaluru's existing talent pool in software engineering, hardware technologies, operations, and customer support.

The Bengaluru office will serve as a hub for various aspects of Apple's business, encompassing software, hardware, services, IS&T, operations, and customer support. Emphasizing its commitment to sustainability, the office features interiors crafted from locally sourced materials, including stone, wood, and fabric. Additionally, the workspace incorporates native plants and is designed to run on 100 per cent renewable energy, aiming for a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum rating.

Apple, which has been carbon neutral for corporate operations since 2020, already operates in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram in India. The new Bengaluru office marks another strategic move for the company in the Indian market.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

