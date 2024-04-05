Advertisement

Apple layoffs: Apple has filed a notice with the state of California, indicating its intention to lay off over 600 employees permanently. The affected employees are based in various Apple-operated buildings in Santa Clara, California, near the company's Cupertino headquarters.

According to MacRumors, these layoffs are believed to be linked to Apple's recent decision to halt development on the Apple Car project, which was officially terminated in March. Around 2,000 employees who were previously working on the Apple Car were informed of the project's conclusion at that time. Some of them were transitioned to roles in artificial intelligence and other relevant departments, overseen by John Giannandrea.

While some employees were given a 90-day window to apply for positions within Apple, it's noted that many of the individuals hired for the Apple Car project possessed specialised skills that may not directly translate to other projects within the company.

Additionally, Apple's decision to discontinue the development of in-house microLED displays may also have contributed to the layoffs. Overall, these workforce reductions reflect the company's strategic shifts in its product development initiatives.

(With Reuters inputs)