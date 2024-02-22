English
Apple rolls out iMessage upgrade PQ3 protocol to strengthen encryption

The PQ3 protocol represents a major overhaul of the iMessage cryptographic framework, with Apple rebuilding it entirely from scratch.

Apple’s new messaging protocol: Apple is rolling out an upgrade to its iMessage texting platform, introducing a new protocol called PQ3, in a proactive move to fortify its defences against potential breakthroughs in encryption-breaking technologies, particularly those driven by advancements in quantum computing.

The PQ3 protocol represents a major overhaul of the iMessage cryptographic framework, with Apple rebuilding it entirely from scratch. This upgrade is aimed at ensuring the security of user communications in the face of future advancements in computing capabilities.

According to a recent Apple blog post, the company underlines the state-of-the-art encryption algorithms it employs and highlights that there have been no reported successful attacks on its encryption methods thus far. However, with the looming prospect of quantum computers, which leverage the properties of subatomic particles, potentially undermining current encryption standards, Apple is taking preemptive measures to bolster its security measures.

The concern over the vulnerability of existing encryption methods to quantum computing has prompted both government officials and scientists to advocate for early preparation. Dubbed "Q-Day," the anticipated moment when quantum computing could render current encryption techniques obsolete has led to intensified efforts in quantum research and the development of post-quantum cryptography standards.

Apple's adoption of the PQ3 protocol underscores the company's commitment to staying ahead of potential security threats. The new protocol incorporates a series of technical safeguards designed to mitigate the risks posed by future advancements in computing technology.

Michael Biercuk, founder and CEO of quantum tech company Q-CTRL, interprets Apple's proactive stance as a validation of the realistic threat posed by advanced computing capabilities. By publicly reinforcing its security measures, Apple demonstrates its acknowledgement of the evolving landscape of cybersecurity and its readiness to confront emerging challenges head-on.

(With Reuters inputs)

