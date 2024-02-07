Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 11:05 IST

Apple to give employees a 25% discount on Vision Pro

In addition to the discount, Apple employees receive a $500 credit toward a Mac every three years, and this credit can be used to buy Vision Pro.

Anirudh Trivedi
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro | Image:Apple
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro pre-sale: Apple has announced a perk for its employees, offering a 25 per cent discount on the purchase of the Vision Pro. This discount brings down the device's original price of $3,500 to approximately $2,624, excluding taxes.

Image credit: Apple

Advertisement

According to media reports, employees were informed of this benefit through a memo distributed yesterday. Notably, while Apple has previously extended 50 per cent discounts on new products like the HomePod and Apple Watch, the Vision Pro's higher price has led to the implementation of this more modest discount.

In addition to the discount, Apple employees receive a $500 credit toward a Mac every three years, and this credit can also be applied towards the purchase of the Vision Pro. Furthermore, Apple has committed to reimbursing employees for the cost of any prescription lenses required for the headset.

Advertisement

Image credit: Apple

With Vision Pro users will be able to change the size of their display to suit the size of their images. With this feature, your panorama images can be viewed in the form of a curved display, giving a highly immersive experience.

Advertisement

Apple’s Vision Pro is powered by its flagship M2 chip that runs visionOS, executes computer vision algorithms, and acts as the graphic driver for the device. Apart from that, Vision Pro also accommodates a brand-new R1 chip that is specifically designed to cater to process inputs from the cameras, sensors, and microphones.

Pre-orders for the Vision Pro are set to commence tomorrow at 5:00 am Pacific Time, with the official launch scheduled for Friday, February 2. This employee-exclusive offer is aimed at making its products more accessible to its workforce.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 11:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News24 minutes ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor Teases Cop Drama Deva, Says 'It's An Edgy Action Thriller'

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  3. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World29 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News30 minutes ago

  5. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement