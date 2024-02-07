Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro pre-sale: Apple has announced a perk for its employees, offering a 25 per cent discount on the purchase of the Vision Pro. This discount brings down the device's original price of $3,500 to approximately $2,624, excluding taxes.

Image credit: Apple

Advertisement

According to media reports, employees were informed of this benefit through a memo distributed yesterday. Notably, while Apple has previously extended 50 per cent discounts on new products like the HomePod and Apple Watch, the Vision Pro's higher price has led to the implementation of this more modest discount.

In addition to the discount, Apple employees receive a $500 credit toward a Mac every three years, and this credit can also be applied towards the purchase of the Vision Pro. Furthermore, Apple has committed to reimbursing employees for the cost of any prescription lenses required for the headset.

Advertisement

Image credit: Apple

With Vision Pro users will be able to change the size of their display to suit the size of their images. With this feature, your panorama images can be viewed in the form of a curved display, giving a highly immersive experience.

Advertisement

Apple’s Vision Pro is powered by its flagship M2 chip that runs visionOS, executes computer vision algorithms, and acts as the graphic driver for the device. Apart from that, Vision Pro also accommodates a brand-new R1 chip that is specifically designed to cater to process inputs from the cameras, sensors, and microphones.

Pre-orders for the Vision Pro are set to commence tomorrow at 5:00 am Pacific Time, with the official launch scheduled for Friday, February 2. This employee-exclusive offer is aimed at making its products more accessible to its workforce.