Advertisement

Apple M4 chips: Apple is gearing up to refresh its Mac lineup with the introduction of the M4 chips, set to debut in late 2024. According to Apple Analyst Mark Gurman, the update highlights the M4's specialisation in improving artificial intelligence (AI) performance capabilities.

Following the pattern established last year with the simultaneous release of the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips in October, the M4 lineup may follow suit within a similar timeframe. Gurman suggests that the transition to the M4 across the entire Mac range will unfold progressively from late 2024 into early 2025.

Advertisement

The initial wave of updates will target the iMac, low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, high-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, each equipped with M4 chips. Subsequent updates are projected for the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models in spring 2025, followed by the Mac Studio in mid-2025, and concluding with the Mac Pro later in 2025.

Apple is reportedly on the cusp of starting the production of the M4 processor, with expectations for at least three primary variants: Donan for entry-level devices, Brava for mid-tier models, and Hidra for top-tier offerings. The Donan chip is earmarked for the entry-level MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and low-end Mac mini, while the Brava variant will power higher-end MacBook Pro and Mac mini configurations.

Advertisement

Apple is also exploring M4-powered iterations of the Mac Studio, including versions with an unreleased M3-era chip and a Brava processor variant positioned above the M4 Pro and M4 Max models.

The M4 iterations of Mac desktops are expected to accommodate up to 512GB of Unified Memory, a major increase over the current 192GB limit. Leveraging the same 3-nanometer process as the M3 chips, the M4 chips are anticipated to benefit from improvements in performance and power efficiency, likely facilitated by an improved version of the 3nm process by TSMC, Apple's supplier. Furthermore, Apple plans to incorporate a significantly enhanced Neural Engine with an augmented number of cores optimised for AI-centric tasks.