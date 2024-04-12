Advertisement

Apple mercenary spyware attack: Apple Inc., has issued a cautionary alert to its users in India and ninety-one additional countries, indicating potential exposure to a "mercenary spyware attack," according to an email notification received by targeted users.

The tech giant disclosed that perpetrators attempted to "remotely compromise the iPhone," as detailed in the notification email reviewed by Reuters.

Described as rare and notably sophisticated, mercenary spyware attacks surpass conventional cybercriminal activities or malware, according to the notification email.

Apple has been dispatching such threat alerts regularly since 2021, the email revealed, noting a cumulative outreach to users in over 150 countries to date.

In a noteworthy incident from October 2023, certain Indian lawmakers shared screenshots on social media depicting a notification from Apple stating: "Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID."

At that time, Apple clarified that it refrained from attributing the threat notifications to "any specific state-sponsored attacker."

(With Reuters inputs.)