Apple WWDC 2025: How to Watch iOS 26, macOS 26 Announcements in India

Apple’s first annual event of 2025, Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, will begin at 10.30 pm IST in India. If leaks are anything to go by, the WWDC 2025 could emerge as one of Apple’s major events, with announcements expected on iOS 26 — the biggest iPhone software overhaul since iOS 7. It is also an important milestone in Apple’s journey as it targets the top position in the smartphone and the AI market.

If you are an Apple enthusiast, here is a rundown of key information about the WWDC 2025.

WWDC 2025: What, when, and where

— Apple’s first annual event with a focus on next-generation operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices.

— It starts at 10.30 pm IST on June 9. While the conference will run till June 13, the major announcements are expected tonight.

How to watch in India

— You can go to Apple’s website using any browser, such as Safari, Google Chrome, or Microsoft Edge.

— The stream is also available on Apple’s official Events app.

— You can go to the Apple TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android TV, Fire TV Stick, Windows, or Android phone.

— The simplest option is to watch the live stream on YouTube through Apple’s official channel.

What to expect