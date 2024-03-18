Advertisement

Apple AirPods production: Apple's suppliers are gearing up for mass production of the new AirPods, set to start in May, according to Apple analyst Mark Gurman’s weekly newsletter Power On. The new interaction will see the AirPods 3 replaced by a fresh lineup consisting of two models.

The upcoming AirPods models mark a shift to a two-tier lineup for the non-Pro buds. Both models will feature an updated design, and improved fit, and will charge via USB-C. The higher-end variant will additionally offer active noise cancellation and Find My support for the case, akin to AirPods Pro, according to Gurman.

The leading Apple analyst also reveals that the two models are internally referred to as B768E and B768M. They are intended to replace the current product lineup, where Apple concurrently sells the second-generation AirPods for $129 and the third-generation for $179.

Following lower-than-expected sales of the AirPods 3, Apple is banking on these new revisions to make a splash. Gurman suggests that Apple plans to manufacture 20-25 million units of the new models, marking the largest AirPods launch to date.

A new hardware generation of AirPods Pro is not anticipated until 2025, although there are software updates in development, such as a hearing aid mode.

In the near term, Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pro and iPad Air models shortly. Attention will then shift to WWDC in June, where Apple is set to announce the next major versions of its operating systems, including iOS 18 for iPhone, featuring a plethora of new artificial intelligence features.