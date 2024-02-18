Advertisement

3 in 4 teens, or 75 per cent of teenagers today are checking their phones hourly, and exhibiting signs of social media addiction, as per researchers.



The addictive nature of social media has been compared by many to the respite one receives after smoking a cigarette. The unease over social media is just the next round of moral panic about new technologies, according to Annie Margaret, a teaching assistant professor and Nicholas Hunkins, a researcher in data science at the University of Colorado.

“More than 75 per cent of teens check their phone hourly, and half say they feel like they’re addicted to their devices,” they said.

The study was conducted on a test group of 500 students in the university.

The testimonies of these teenagers highlight how “TikTok has me in a chokehold,” how they believe they are “1,000 per cent addicted,” and are completely aware of the technology hijacking their brain.

“But I can’t put (my phone) down. This leaves me feeling ashamed,” the teens surveyed reflected.

Is it a Teen problem?

Emotions related to social media usage are consistent across age groups, even as these social technologies have advantages. Many individuals express discomfort with their online habits, perceiving them as addictive. After years of research, a team of researchers believes that addressing social media addiction can be approached by viewing media consumption as a diet. They propose methods to frame healthy social media habits as an exclusive and personalized endeavor.

Research conducted since the early 2010s has revealed negative impacts on body image, eating disorders, and social comparison due to social media usage. Conversely, other studies highlight the mental health benefits, such as improved social well-being, strong friendships, and exposure to diverse perspectives. However, conflicting and inconclusive results are common in this field, emphasising the complexity of characterising healthy interactions between social media technologies and human behavior.

The studies' inconsistencies underscore the challenge of understanding the nuanced relationship between two complex systems—social media technologies and human behavioral psychology. The impact on users' stress, anxiety, and self-esteem can vary based on the content they are exposed to, highlighting that not all time spent on social media is equal.

Researchers are exploring the distinction between active and passive social media use. "Active use" involves engagement like messaging or posting content, while "passive use" is the consumption of content without active participation. However, this distinction is considered too simplistic, as some active behaviors, like trolling, can be unhealthy, while certain passive behaviors, like educational video consumption, can be beneficial.

Recognising that healthy media consumption varies among individuals, the researchers emphasise developing personal agency regarding media consumption. Their ongoing study involves a four-week intervention with over 500 college students, focusing on goal-setting, reflection, and changes in social media habits. Initial analysis indicates a significant reduction in social media addiction, particularly for those with problematic or clinical addiction levels, bringing them into a healthier range of use.

Participants reported positive changes in their relationship with social media, highlighting strengthened connections with friends and a shift from using it for distraction to fun or connectedness. The researchers suggest that, similar to adopting a healthy diet, developing healthier media consumption habits requires time, dedication, and self-reflection. They propose practical steps, such as turning off notifications, curating social media feeds, and setting phone-free time, to reduce dependence on social media. Ultimately, the research advocates for personalized approaches to social media use, emphasizing self-awareness and moderation for improved overall well-being.



(With agency inputs)