Advertisement

Top Instagram hacks: Instagram is one of the most widely used social media platforms in the world and it has given its users a chance to showcase their talents with effective tools built within the application. However, despite using the application for hours, there are many hidden features and hacks that most people are not aware of.

If you wish to up your Instagram game and use the native application by Meta to its full potential, you cannot miss the 5 Instagram hacks we are sharing below.

Advertisement

Improve your stories with custom fonts

While Instagram Stories offers a range of fonts, nothing beats the allure of your brand's very own font. Take your stories to the next level by downloading the StroryFont app.

Advertisement

Once downloaded, install the app, open it, and explore the available font options within the StoryFont app. You can browse through various font styles and select the one that aligns with your branding or desired aesthetic. Create your Instagram story as you normally would within the Instagram app. When it comes to adding text, instead of using the default Instagram fonts, switch to the StoryFont app to customise your text using the selected font.

Advertisement

After customising your text in StoryFont, copy it to your device's clipboard. Return to the Instagram app and paste the copied text into your story. You can position and resize the text as needed to fit your story design.

Rearrange your filters

You are not the only person whose favourite filter is not easy to find on the long list of Instagram filters. If you want to make it easier to choose your favourite filters, Instagram lets you rearrange the sequence of the filters by following a few steps:

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Access filters before crafting your post or story

Select ‘Manage’ at the end of your filter list

Tap and hold the three lines next to each filter to rearrange them

Use circles and ticks to hide or show filters as needed

Confirm your selections by tapping "Done" to save your customised filter arrangement

Tailor your content exposure

On Instagram, you can take control of the sensitive content you encounter on Instagram by adjusting your settings. Customise your viewing experience by choosing between "More," "Less," or the default "Standard" level of sensitivity, aligning with your preferences and comfort.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Advertisement

To change the content exposure, go to the settings of your account and select the ‘Suggested Content’ option in the list. In the next menu, you will find the ‘Sensitive Content’ option, click on that to select one of the three options present in the list.

Sharing stories as posts

Converting your captivating Instagram stories into permanent posts is a breeze with the platform's archive feature. Simply navigate to the archived story, accessed through the three-dotted menu, and select "Share as post…" Adjust the dimensions as needed, transforming your aesthetic story panels into enduring profile posts.

Manage your screen time wisely

You can also fix your habit of endlessly scrolling your Instagram feed and maintain a healthy digital balance with Instagram's built-in daily timer feature. You can track your usage by accessing the "Time Spent" option within your profile's hamburger menu and setting daily reminders to take breaks or establish time limits, empowering yourself to use the platform mindfully.