Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

81% Indian hiring managers expect text-based resumes to be obsolete in 5 years: Canva

7 in 10 hiring managers preferred interactive resumes, according to a global survey of 10,000 job seekers and recruiters.

Business Desk
Canva
Resumes | Canva | Image:Canva
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

A majority of Indian hiring managers at 81 per cent expect text-based resumes to be a thing of the past in the next 5 years, according to a Canva study.

Sharing insights from a survey of 5,000 hiring managers and 5,000 job seekers from India, US, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Mexico, and Brazil, the study also highlighted the openness of hiring managers to use GenAI in some form of the application process.

Advertisement

The study comes at a time of technology shift and a volatile job market globally, rampant with layoffs in technology companies and startups.

The hiring managers surveyed expressed a concern on too much text or too many pages in half of the resumes they receive. 

Advertisement

In contrast, as many as 67 per cent of job seekers have only updated the text on their resumes instead of addressing the need for visual elements.

In a push for generative technologies, 93 per cent of hiring managers in India believe it’s acceptable for candidates to use generative AI in their application materials in some form, either to polish their resumes or application materials.

Advertisement

Complementing this trend, two-thirds or 74 per cent of Indian jobseekers have used GenAI for their CVs. About 82 per cent of the respondents believe the technology helps them simplify the resume-building process. For 72 per cent of the respondents who use GenAI, they can save time and be more creative.

For every 10 recruiters, 7 prefer resumes having more interactive visual elements like images, graphics and colours. As many as 66 per cent of the hiring managers preferred images and graphics in people’s resumes, while 61 per cent of them preferred more colours.

Advertisement

But 62 per cent of candidates were satisfied with how their resume looks.

A step ahead in the digital revolution, recruiters want candidates to have digital portfolios, with 84 per cent of hiring managers going for candidates with work profiles and samples available online.

Advertisement

About 52 per cent of jobseekers are using digital portfolios across markets, the study suggests. 

Amy Schultz, Global Head of Talent Acquisition at Canva, said, “The transformative impact of visuals and generative AI on the hiring landscape has become more apparent, with both hiring managers and job seekers embracing them to enhance the recruitment process. Our research highlights how creativity and the use of Gen AI have notably lowered obstacles for jobseekers in shaping their professional brands, allowing them to stand out in the crowd and land their dream jobs.”

Advertisement

 Hiring managers in India as well have shown openness in integrating generative AI to boost creativity, leading to improvement in the quality of talent discussions going forward, she added.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is Monkey Fever? The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

    Lifestyle Health13 minutes ago

  2. John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa To Release On THIS Date

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences

    Videos16 minutes ago

  4. Paytm Struggles: These Fintech Apps Witness Big Surge in Downloads

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Taylor Swift Inflation: Know the Taylor influence

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement