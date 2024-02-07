81% Indian hiring managers expect text-based resumes to be obsolete in 5 years: Canva

Advertisement

A majority of Indian hiring managers at 81 per cent expect text-based resumes to be a thing of the past in the next 5 years, according to a Canva study.

Sharing insights from a survey of 5,000 hiring managers and 5,000 job seekers from India, US, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Mexico, and Brazil, the study also highlighted the openness of hiring managers to use GenAI in some form of the application process.

The study comes at a time of technology shift and a volatile job market globally, rampant with layoffs in technology companies and startups.

The hiring managers surveyed expressed a concern on too much text or too many pages in half of the resumes they receive.

In contrast, as many as 67 per cent of job seekers have only updated the text on their resumes instead of addressing the need for visual elements.

In a push for generative technologies, 93 per cent of hiring managers in India believe it’s acceptable for candidates to use generative AI in their application materials in some form, either to polish their resumes or application materials.

Complementing this trend, two-thirds or 74 per cent of Indian jobseekers have used GenAI for their CVs. About 82 per cent of the respondents believe the technology helps them simplify the resume-building process. For 72 per cent of the respondents who use GenAI, they can save time and be more creative.

For every 10 recruiters, 7 prefer resumes having more interactive visual elements like images, graphics and colours. As many as 66 per cent of the hiring managers preferred images and graphics in people’s resumes, while 61 per cent of them preferred more colours.

But 62 per cent of candidates were satisfied with how their resume looks.

A step ahead in the digital revolution, recruiters want candidates to have digital portfolios, with 84 per cent of hiring managers going for candidates with work profiles and samples available online.

About 52 per cent of jobseekers are using digital portfolios across markets, the study suggests.

Amy Schultz, Global Head of Talent Acquisition at Canva, said, “The transformative impact of visuals and generative AI on the hiring landscape has become more apparent, with both hiring managers and job seekers embracing them to enhance the recruitment process. Our research highlights how creativity and the use of Gen AI have notably lowered obstacles for jobseekers in shaping their professional brands, allowing them to stand out in the crowd and land their dream jobs.”

Hiring managers in India as well have shown openness in integrating generative AI to boost creativity, leading to improvement in the quality of talent discussions going forward, she added.