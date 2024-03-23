Advertisement

Fee changes: Amazon India has revised its seller fee as part of an annual exercise, wherein categories across sectors will see prices fluctuate.



The e-commerce platform has also removed zero-fee fulfilment with weight handling shipping fee applicable for standard-sized shipments over Rs 20,000

In a statement on Saturday, Amazon said the seller fee on its marketplace has been tweaked seeing factors such as inflation, interest rates, operational costs and in line with industry-prevalent fee patterns.

“We recognise seller fees and incentives as strong long-term levers that will help sustain a robust thriving marketplace, focused on digitising small and medium businesses in the country and enabling them to grow into strong national brands. These changes reflect our commitment to make Amazon.in one of the most preferred marketplaces for selling in India and creating right choices for sellers to grow efficiently,” an Amazon India spokesperson said.



As part of the changes, Amazon will reduce referral fee for categories such as apparel, bedsheets, cushion covers and dinnerware.

But it will increase the same for business and scientific supplies, chimneys, laptop sleeves and bags, and tires.



While technology fees has been increased from Rs 13 to Rs 14, the ship handling fee has also gone up in a range of Rs 3, across categories such as local, regional and national and varying on the cost slabs.

The weight handling fee for the first 500 g across premium, advanced, standard and basic categories has also gone up by Rs 2, from Rs 25, Rs 38,5 and Rs 60 to now Rs 27, Rs 40.5 and Rs 62.



Amazon India competes with Walmart-backed Flipkart and MSME e-commerce marketplace Meesho in the online delivery space.