×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 16:39 IST

Amazon India to change seller fee structure from April 7, prices anticipated to be higher

The e-commerce platform has also removed zero-fee fulfilment with weight handling shipping fee applicable for standard-sized shipments over Rs 20,000

Reported by: Business Desk
Amazon
Amazon | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fee changes: Amazon India has revised its seller fee as part of an annual exercise, wherein categories across sectors will see prices fluctuate.

The e-commerce platform has also removed zero-fee fulfilment with weight handling shipping fee applicable for standard-sized shipments over Rs 20,000

In a statement on Saturday, Amazon said the seller fee on its marketplace has been tweaked seeing factors such as inflation, interest rates, operational costs and in line with industry-prevalent fee patterns.

Advertisement

“We recognise seller fees and incentives as strong long-term levers that will help sustain a robust thriving marketplace, focused on digitising small and medium businesses in the country and enabling them to grow into strong national brands. These changes reflect our commitment to make Amazon.in one of the most preferred marketplaces for selling in India and creating right choices for sellers to grow efficiently,” an Amazon India spokesperson said.

As part of the changes, Amazon will reduce referral fee for categories such as apparel, bedsheets, cushion covers and dinnerware. 

But it will increase the same for business and scientific supplies, chimneys, laptop sleeves and bags, and tires.

While technology fees has been increased from Rs 13 to Rs 14, the ship handling fee has also gone up in a range of Rs 3, across categories such as local, regional and national and varying on the cost slabs.

Advertisement

The weight handling fee for the first 500 g across premium, advanced, standard and basic categories has also gone up by Rs 2, from Rs 25, Rs 38,5 and Rs 60 to now Rs 27, Rs 40.5 and Rs 62.

Amazon India competes with Walmart-backed Flipkart and MSME e-commerce marketplace Meesho in the online delivery space.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kashmiri Shawls

Kashmiri Fabrics

a few seconds ago
Holi 2024

Quick e-commerce

2 minutes ago
Apple Watch

Apple Layoffs

3 minutes ago
The Federal Reserve

Fed rate cut outlook

3 minutes ago
Brown Sugar Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized From Two Women In Odisha, Arrested

Brown Sugar Seized

3 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi self-help groups

4 minutes ago
Whirlpool to sell 24% stake in India business to reduce debt

New Ac Launches

10 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

11 minutes ago
AAP a Party of ‘Thugs’: Congress Divided as ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal

Congress divided

13 minutes ago
ABB India share price surge

ABB India’s Peenya campus

15 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

16 minutes ago
Housefull 5

Housefull 5 Update

19 minutes ago
Jyothika and Suriya

Jyotika's Fun Banter

21 minutes ago
The Unprecedented Election Year For The World

Election Year

23 minutes ago
Delhi Metro Viral Holi Dance

Delhi Metro Viral Dance

25 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon On Crew

26 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

28 minutes ago
Prabhas on his moniker

Spirit Shoot Update

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News8 hours ago

  3. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World8 hours ago

  4. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World9 hours ago

  5. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo