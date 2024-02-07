Advertisement

In Lord Ram's name: American e-commerce major Amazon has delisted sweets marketed as 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad' after the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) sought a response from the company in 7 days.

The CCPA notice listed four products, namely “Raghupati Ghee Ladoo”, “Khoya Khobi Ladoo,” “Ghee Bundi Ladoo,” and “Desi Cow Milk Peda,” which violate consumer protection and advertising rules.

Advertisement

Amazon said, “We have received a communication from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) regarding misleading product claims by certain seller(s) and investigating them for violations.”

In the interim, we are taking appropriate action against such listings as per our policies, a spokesperson of the company said.

Advertisement

Notably, Amazon.in is a third-party marketplace, which means it does not list or sell products. Sellers enlist products on the platform for a fee, and sell them in compliance with applicable Indian laws as well as Amazon’s own policies.

No e-commerce entity shall adopt any unfair trade practice, whether in the course of business on its platform or otherwise, as per consumer protection rules, an official release stated.

Advertisement

CCPA is headed by chief commissioner Rohit Kumar Singh. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday met Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal alleging that Amazon is engaging in deceptive trade practices, involving the sale of sweets under the guise of ‘Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad’.

“Pursuant to the examination of the representation, it has been observed that various sweets/food products are available for sale on Amazon e-commerce platform claiming it to be “Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad,” the complaint read.

Advertisement

CCPA sought a response from Amazon within a week, by next Friday failing which it will be liable for action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The Consumer Protection Act of 2019 has a clause against misleading advertisements which “falsely describes such product or service; or gives a false guarantee to, or is likely to mislead the consumers as to the nature, substance, quantity or quality of such product or service,” influencing purchase decisions they might not have otherwise taken.