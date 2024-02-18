English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Android 15 developers preview out, user privacy and camera optimisation in focus

Primarily intended for developers to fine-tune their applications for the upcoming Android OS update, this version will help Android to collect feedbacks.

Business Desk
Android 15
Android 15 | Image:Google Blog
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Android 15 developers preview: The initial developer preview of Android 15 has been released, starting the latest major operating system iteration following Android 14. Being promoted as a major update, Android 15 focuses more on strengthening guards for user privacy and fortifying file security. Additionally, it enables creators with enhanced capabilities to use their camera hardware to its full potential, while also affording developers additional avenues to regulate heat and processing power, thereby augmenting application performance.

Primarily intended for developers to fine-tune their applications for the upcoming Android OS update, this early version of Android 15 serves as a platform for Google to collect feedback as it progressively introduces updates throughout the year. While primarily targeted at developers, the accessibility of the developer preview prompts consideration for enthusiasts eager to explore Android 15's offerings. 

Caution before trying Android 15 developers preview

Users should exercise caution, acknowledging potential drawbacks such as bugs, absent features, and app incompatibility, and should be well-versed in manual flash installation procedures to deploy the OS onto their devices. Some of the primary complications that users can face are as follows: 

Bugs and glitches: The developer preview may contain various bugs and glitches that could hinder the normal functioning of the device or specific applications. These issues might range from minor inconveniences to major disruptions in usability.

Missing features: As an early version of the operating system, certain features expected in the final release may be absent or incomplete. Users should be prepared for a potentially limited feature set compared to what will be available in the stable release.

App incompatibility: Due to underlying changes and updates in the operating system, some apps may not be fully compatible with the developer preview of Android 15. This could lead to issues such as crashes, freezes, or diminished functionality when using certain applications.

Data loss and instability: Installing a developer preview involves flashing the operating system onto the device's storage, which carries a risk of data loss or corruption. Additionally, the preview version may exhibit instability, potentially resulting in unexpected shutdowns or other disruptions.

Voiding warranty and unsupported devices: Attempting to install the developer preview on devices not officially supported by Google, or any unauthorised modifications to the device's software, could void the warranty. Moreover, technical support may be limited or unavailable for devices running unofficial software versions.

For those disinclined to contend with software intricacies or installation processes, alternative options abound. Waiting until April or May for Google to open enrollment for its Android beta program, or further delaying until June or July for a more stable version, presents viable alternatives. The final iteration of Android 15, intended for widespread adoption, is slated for release in the autumn.

Supported devices

Regarding device compatibility, the developer preview is currently accessible exclusively on select Google Pixel devices and tablets, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. 

As the year unfolds, Android 15 is expected to extend its compatibility to a broader array of phones and tablets. Alternatively, developers can leverage the 64-bit system images with the Android Emulator in Android Studio for testing purposes.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

