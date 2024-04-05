Android brings circle to search feature, here’s how to use it

Advertisement

Circle to Search: While scrolling our smartphones and consuming content from all across the world, we often find ourselves swiping around the application tabs to find the right context and meaning to the things we do not know. Even though Internet search tools are more accessible than ever, Google has released a new search method that redefines the yardstick for search accessibility.

Google’s new Circle to Search feature is gaining traction across the tech sphere and in this report, we will explain what it is and how can you use the new Circle to search feature.

What is Circle to Search?

Google's Circle to Search feature simplifies information retrieval on Android phones without the need to switch apps. With a simple gesture, users can select items of interest in photos or videos by circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping them.

Google Circle to Search feature | Image credit: Google

The approach allows the users to learn on the go without disturbing the user's current activity. Circle to Search helps in quickly identifying items within visual content, providing relevant information and shoppable options from various retailers across the web.

Be it locations, solving problems, purchasing gifts, learning new skills, or knowing more about anything random, Circle to Search improves the user experience by bringing valuable information directly to the user's fingertips.

How to use Google’s Circle to Search?

Circle to Search is currently available on premium Android smartphones including Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in all languages and locations where they are available.

Circle to Search result page | Image credit: Google

To use Google's Circle to Search feature, follow these steps:

Long-press the home button or navigation bar on your Android phone to activate Circle to Search.

Once activated, you can use your finger to circle any item you see in an image or video that you're interested in.

After circling the item, you will be presented with similar, shoppable options from retailers across the web.

If you have complex questions about what you see, you can combine text and image search by circling the item and asking a question.

For example, if you come across an image of a tower and want to know where that tower is located and why is it popular, circle the tower and ask your question.

Google's AI-powered upgrades will provide you with information pulled together from across the web.

You can also use Circle to Search to quickly learn about unfamiliar topics. For instance, if you see anything that you do not understand on YouTube Shorts, you can scribble over it to learn everything about it.

By using Circle to Search, you can seamlessly explore and learn more about the things that catch your interest online, all without leaving your current browsing session.

Relevant ads on search result page

According to Google’s official announcement blog, the search results from the Circle to Search feature will have personalised and relevant advertisements across the search results page.

Circle to Search | Image credit: Google

The ads in the new search result page will potentially open a new revenue stream for Google and may showcase promoted products as the search engine major will expand the feature to mass smartphone markets.