Updated January 20th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

App vs Store Battles: The Payment Saga Ensues

Google and Apple have been in legal ire for restricting third-party payments on their app marketplaces.

App Store
App Store | Image:Unsplash
Billing woes: Google and Apple have now eased policies to incorporate third-party payments, but the commissions are not going well with app owners and developers. 

A two-bench Madras High Court bench has dismissed an appeal against Google’s billing policy for apps, as per reports.

Made by a bunch of startups including Bharat Matrimony, Shaadi.com and Unacademy against the American search engine giant’s dominant position, the appeal was first quashed in August 2023.

Other petitioners include audio platform KukuFM, apps TrulyMadly, QuackQuack, Pratilipi, Crafto, streaming services in the likes of Altt, Stage and Aha as well as industry body Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation, representing Zee5, SonyLIV and SunNXT.  

The second appeal, however, has given a three-week immunity to these start-ups from being de-listed from Google’s platform, and allowed the mobile apps to pay a lower 4 per cent fee.

Google was fined Rs 936.44 crore by the CCI in October 2022 for its anti-competitive Play Store policies, with a cease-and-desist order on the tech giant’s practices.

In response to the fine, Google made way for app developers to offer alternate billing option for in-app purchases within the country from April last year.

CCI had prohibited the tech major from not restricting app developers who wanted to use a third-party billing system, along with other directives.

Google had rolled out the new app billing policy in May 2023, and warned companies of delisting them from its platform if they did not comply. 

While in the US…

Apple also recently changed its policy to incorporate third-party payments for applications on the App Store, after being accused of anti-competitive practices. 

Informed in a legal filing this month, Apple introduced a 27 per cent commission as part of the rule changes for its App marketplace.

Apple has been accused of anti-competitive practices for all in-app purchases through its own payment system, charging a 30 per cent commission for access to its App marketplace, which is used by millions of iPhone and iOS users.

Epic Games subsequently launched its own in-app payment system for the popular battle game Fortnite in a bid to circumvent the commission, which resulted in Apple delisting the game from the App Store.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

