Apple on DMA: Apple has announced that software developers using its App Store will soon have the option to distribute apps directly to users within the European Union from their own websites. This move comes in response to new EU regulations aimed at promoting competition within digital ecosystems, particularly targeting Apple's closed system.

Under the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which recently came into effect, Apple is mandated to allow alternative app stores on iPhones and enable developers to opt out of using its in-app payment system, which is known for charging fees of up to 30 per cent.

In a blog post, Apple stated, "We're offering increased flexibility for developers operating within the European Union by introducing a new method for app distribution directly from developers' websites."

The company will grant authorised developers access to APIs (application programming interfaces) that streamline the distribution process from the web, integrate with system functions, and facilitate app backup and restoration, among other functionalities.

Among the changes, developers establishing alternative app marketplaces will now be permitted to curate a catalogue consisting solely of their own apps, effective immediately.

Moreover, developers will have the autonomy to design in-app promotions, discounts, and other transactions when guiding users to complete transactions on their respective websites, bypassing Apple's standard template.

These adjustments from Apple come amidst ongoing criticism from competitors regarding the adequacy of its compliance efforts. Violations of DMA regulations can lead to substantial fines, amounting to as much as 10 per cent of a company's global turnover.

(With Reuters inputs)