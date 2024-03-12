×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Apple allows developers to share iOS apps directly from their websites

In EU, Apple is mandated to allow alternative app stores on iPhones and enable developers to opt out of using its in-app payment system.

Reported by: Business Desk
Apple office
Apple | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Apple on DMA: Apple has announced that software developers using its App Store will soon have the option to distribute apps directly to users within the European Union from their own websites. This move comes in response to new EU regulations aimed at promoting competition within digital ecosystems, particularly targeting Apple's closed system.

Under the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which recently came into effect, Apple is mandated to allow alternative app stores on iPhones and enable developers to opt out of using its in-app payment system, which is known for charging fees of up to 30 per cent.

Advertisement

In a blog post, Apple stated, "We're offering increased flexibility for developers operating within the European Union by introducing a new method for app distribution directly from developers' websites."

The company will grant authorised developers access to APIs (application programming interfaces) that streamline the distribution process from the web, integrate with system functions, and facilitate app backup and restoration, among other functionalities.

Advertisement

Among the changes, developers establishing alternative app marketplaces will now be permitted to curate a catalogue consisting solely of their own apps, effective immediately.

Moreover, developers will have the autonomy to design in-app promotions, discounts, and other transactions when guiding users to complete transactions on their respective websites, bypassing Apple's standard template.

Advertisement

These adjustments from Apple come amidst ongoing criticism from competitors regarding the adequacy of its compliance efforts. Violations of DMA regulations can lead to substantial fines, amounting to as much as 10 per cent of a company's global turnover.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

3 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

3 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

3 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

3 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

3 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

3 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

4 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

7 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

7 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

20 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

20 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US Fed's policy outlook hinges on economic data

    Economy News11 minutes ago

  2. Akshay To Star In Fukrey Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's Comedy Drama?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Oracle beats profit estimates driven by AI demand, shares surge

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  4. Judicial Custody of AAP's Manish Sisodia Extended Till March 22

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Retail inflation eases to 5.09 % in February

    Economy News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo