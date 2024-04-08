Advertisement

Retro games on iPhones: Apple announced updates to its App Store rules that permit the availability of emulators for retro console games worldwide, with the option for users to download titles. However, Apple made it clear that developers must ensure compliance with copyright regulations.

While Android users already enjoy access to numerous emulators for playing classic games on their devices, Apple's policy revision is expected to encourage some developers to bring their emulators to the App Store.

According to the new guidelines, emulator apps must use an in-app purchase mechanism to offer digital items. The adjustment in App Store rules comes as Apple adapts to regulatory requirements, potentially opening up additional revenue streams for the company through these types of games.

Most popular retro emulator games

Retro emulator games hold a special place in gaming history and still remain very popular as they offer entertainment that continues to captivate players across generations. Among the most popular titles are:

Super Mario Bros. (1985)

Image credit: unsplash

Nintendo's iconic platformer follows Mario on his quest to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser, boasting addictive gameplay and memorable characters.

The Legend of Zelda (1986)

Image credit: Unsplash

This action-adventure game introduces players to the heroic Link as he embarks on a quest to save Princess Zelda and the kingdom of Hyrule, featuring exploration-based gameplay and intricate puzzles.

Pac-Man (1980)

Image credit: Unsplash

Namco's classic maze game stars the iconic yellow character as he eats pellets and avoids ghosts, offering simple yet addictive gameplay.

Tetris (1984)

Image credit: Unsplash

Developed by Alexey Pajitnov, this tile-matching puzzle game challenges players to arrange falling blocks, testing their reflexes and spatial skills with its addictive mechanics.

Street Fighter II (1991)

Image credit: Unsplash

Capcom's groundbreaking fighting game features diverse characters and special moves, captivating players with intense battles against AI or friends.

Apple’s updated App Store regulations

In January, Apple introduced its initial set of rules in alignment with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which included permitting global streaming game stores. Additionally, the company updated App Store regulations to support in-app purchases for mini-games and AI chatbots at that time.

Apple further expanded its guidelines on Friday to include offering plug-ins, specifically mentioning HTML5-based mini-apps. The adjustment may also include services provided by super apps like WeChat.

Regarding music streaming services such as Spotify, another important update to the rules will enable them to display subscription information and other digital purchases, along with incorporating links to direct users to their website for completing transactions.

However, Spotify revealed that Apple has yet to approve its update submission, despite the music streaming platform's compliance with Apple's updated rules. Spotify highlighted the necessity for Apple to adhere to legal requirements and expressed readiness for decisive action to ensure consumer choice.

With ongoing scrutiny over its practices, including the suppression of super apps, Apple faces continued pressure to maintain compliance with regulations and provide fair opportunities for all developers in its ecosystem.