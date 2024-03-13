×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Apple announces policy concession to maintain App Store dominance in EU

In response to the DMA's requirements, Apple announced that users in the EU can now access alternative app marketplaces in iOS 17.4 and later versions.

Reported by: Business Desk
App Store
App Store | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Apple App Store in EU: Apple conceded in its effort to maintain control over its App Store dominance in Europe, announcing that developers will now have the freedom to distribute their apps directly to consumers. The move revealed to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which recently came into effect, could potentially impact Apple's lucrative revenue stream from the App Store, where it charges developers fees of up to 30 per cent.

Starting this spring, software developers operating in Europe will have the option to distribute apps to EU customers directly from their own websites rather than solely through the App Store. Despite this shift, developers must still adhere to Apple's terms and conditions and be authorised by the company. Additionally, Apple has introduced a "core technology fee" of 50 euro cents per user account annually, regardless of whether developers use Apple's App Store or payment system.

The DMA, aimed at regulating tech giants like Apple, Amazon, TikTok owner ByteDance, Meta Platforms, Alphabet's Google, and Microsoft, seeks to foster a more level playing field for smaller competitors and encourage increased competition within Europe's digital marketplace.

In response to the DMA's requirements, Apple announced that users in the EU can now access alternative app marketplaces in iOS 17.4 and later versions, allowing them to download such apps directly from the marketplace developer's website.

The decision to open up Apple's ecosystem in Europe, long regarded as a profitable "walled garden," coincides with challenges facing the tech giant, including dwindling revenue and sluggish demand for its smartphones in key markets like China. Additionally, Apple faces increasing pressure from investors, with Microsoft recently surpassing it as the world's most valuable company.

Changes introduced by Apple include granting developers the ability to establish alternative app marketplaces featuring solely their own apps, effective immediately. Developers also gain flexibility in designing in-app promotions, discounts, and other offers when directing users to complete transactions on their websites rather than through Apple's platform.

Under scrutiny from regulators and the DMA, Apple recently softened its stance in its dispute with Epic Games, permitting the inclusion of Epic Games' own game store on iPhones and iPads in Europe. Violations of the DMA could result in hefty fines, potentially amounting to 10 per cent of a company's global turnover.

Apple has also announced its intention to appeal an EU antitrust fine of 1.84 billion euros ($2.01 billion) imposed for allegedly impeding competition from music streaming rivals like Spotify via App Store restrictions.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published March 13th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

