Apple fails to dismiss $1 billion lawsuit by London’s iOS developers

Apple’s legal battle: Apple faced a setback on Friday as it failed to dismiss a substantial lawsuit valued at nearly $1 billion brought by over 1,500 app developers in London over its App Store fees. The case, estimated at up to 785 million pounds ($979 million), alleges that Apple imposed unfair commissions of up to 30 per cent on third-party developers for app and content purchases.

Led by competition law professor and economist Sean Ennis, the lawsuit was filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) last year. Ennis and his legal team argue that Apple, as the dominant player in the app distribution market for iPhones and other Apple devices, engaged in abusive practices and seek damages for UK-based developers.

While Apple contends that 85 per cent of developers on its App Store are exempt from commission fees, its attempt to dismiss part of the case was rejected by Judge Andrew Lenon. Lenon's written ruling stated that Ennis' legal team had a credible chance of proving that Apple's overcharging of UK-based app developers for commerce transacted on non-UK storefronts constituted conduct carried out within the UK.

(With Reuters inputs)

