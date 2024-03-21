Advertisement

Why the monopoly: In a wide-ranging antitrust lawsuit against tech giant Apple, the United States’ Justice Department has pinned responsibility on the tech giant for designing an illicit monopoly in smartphones.

Accusing the California-headquartered tech behemoth of blocking out rivals and suppressing innovation.

Advertisement

Filed in a New Jersey federal court, the lawsuit alleges a monopoly power Apple exercises in the smartphone market, using its influence over the iPhone to “engage in a broad, sustained, and illegal course of conduct.”



The lawsuit, which was also filed with 16 state attorneys general, is the most recent case of the Justice Department taking measures to aggressively enforce the federal antitrust law.



According to officials, the lawsuit is aimed at ensuring a fair and competitive market even as it has lost some crucial cases of anticompetition.



Antitrust statutes have been called for enforcement by President Joe Biden, who has sought for the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission to dynamically enforce antitrust statutes.



Some business leaders have resisted the heightened vigilance of corporate mergers and business deals, alleging the Democratic administration to be overreaching. Others have welcomed it as long overdue.

The case directly targets the digital fortress built by Cupertino, California-based Apple Inc., around its flagship smartphone range iPhone launched in 2007 as well as other popular products - such as the iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

Advertisement

Apple's Walled Garden

These devices become part of a “walled garden” through which its methodically engineered hardware and software can flourish smoothly without the need for consumers to do anything more than turn the devices on.

Advertisement

This strategy had taken Apple to being the most valued company in terms of market value at $3 trillion, with a yearly revenue of close to $400 billion.

Apple's shares tumbled 7 per cent in 2024 despite a majority of its stock market reaching new highs.



Due to this, long-time rival Microsoft took over Apple as the most valuable company globally.

Advertisement

Notably, Microsoft was also targeted by a huge Justice Department antitrust case 25 years ago.

Apple said its digital fortress is vital, and cherished by consumers seeking the optimal protection available for their personal information.



The walled garden, Apple said, differentiates itself from Android devices, the software by rival and Alphabet’s Google. While Apple’s hardware and software is restricted to its own products, Google licenses Android to a broad spectrum of manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and the like.



Apple’s stock price is also suffering due to fears about an antitrust crackdown on its business model, as well as it trailing rivals Microsoft and Google in the AI race for developing products that incorporate this technology.



Antitrust regulators have stood by the fact that Apple’s walled garden is a tool to deflect rivals and keep them away - in a market where it can then charge more and stifle innovation



But antitrust regulators made it clear in their complaint that they see Apple's walled garden most as a weapon to ward off competition, creating market conditions that enable it to charge higher prices sustaining higher profit margins and thwart innovation.

Advertisement

“Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

“We allege that Apple has maintained monopoly power in the smartphone market, not simply by staying ahead of the competition on the merits, but by violating federal antitrust law. If left unchallenged, Apple will only continue to strengthen its smartphone monopoly.”

Advertisement

BigTech Monopoly

In a bid to control Apple’s dominance, Biden administration is accelerating an antitrust barrier, which has provoked lawsuits against Google and Amazon on charges of taking part in illicit measures to push off competition.



This also includes measures to stop Microsoft and Facebook parent Meta Platforms from acquisitions, which were eventually not successful.

Advertisement

Apple’s case coincides with that of Google, which faced the Justice Department last fall in a case for constraining competition, paying for rights of its dominant search engine to handle queries on Apple’s Safari and other web browsers This stifles $15 billion to $20 billion on a yearly basis.



With the Justice Department levying an offensive on Apple’s business, the company stands to lose even more.

The Justice Department is monitoring other regulations on Apple, which affect how it runs the iPhone and other aspects of its business - in terms of the Epic Games antitrust lawsuit against Apple for its billing system which puts developers at a disadvantage.



The European Union regulators are also vigilant on Apple, looking to crack down on the company if it finds its tactics overriding actual consumer choice.

Advertisement

Apple was fined $2 billion (1.8 billion euro) earlier this month after coming to the consensus that the company had stifled competition in music streaming through iPhone even as Spotify maintains the number one spot in that market. hat market.



(With AP Inputs)