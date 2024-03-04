Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

Apple hit with $1.8 billion for violating EU’s antitrust laws on music streaming

The 1.8 billion euro fine follows a complaint from Swedish streaming service Spotify five years ago, triggering a long-running investigation by the EU.

Reported by: Business Desk
Apple office
Apple office | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

EU’s antitrust action: The European Union has imposed its first antitrust penalty against Apple, fining the tech giant nearly $2 billion for violating the bloc's competition laws. The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, accused Apple of unfairly favouring its own music streaming service over rivals by prohibiting app developers from fully informing iOS users about alternative and cheaper music subscription services outside of the app.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition commissioner, described Apple's behaviour as illegal and noted its impact on millions of European consumers. The commission stated that Apple's actions, spanning almost a decade, resulted in significantly higher prices for music streaming subscriptions.

Advertisement

The 1.8 billion euro fine follows a complaint from Swedish streaming service Spotify five years ago, triggering a long-running investigation by the EU. This move reflects the EU's efforts to regulate Big Tech companies, including Google and Meta, to ensure fair competition in digital markets.

Apple intends to appeal the penalty, criticising the commission's failure to uncover credible evidence of consumer harm and underlining the competitiveness of the market. The company also highlighted Spotify's dominant position in the European music streaming market.

Advertisement

The commission's investigation initially focused on Apple's in-house payment system but later shifted to how the company restricts app makers from informing users about alternative subscription payment methods. The fine coincides with the implementation of the Digital Markets Act, aimed at preventing tech giants from monopolising digital markets.

Apple has already outlined its compliance measures, including allowing iPhone users in Europe to access alternative app stores and enabling developers to offer alternative payment systems. Additionally, the commission has initiated a separate antitrust investigation into Apple's mobile payments service, prompting the company to promise to open up its tap-and-go mobile payment system to rivals.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

an hour ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

an hour ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

3 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

3 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

3 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

4 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

21 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

21 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

21 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

21 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dhoni's latest post on 'new role' has sent internet into a frenzy

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. LIVE | 'Modi Cares About the People of India': PM

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Green may skip series against Pakistan to prepare for Tests vs India

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  4. Samantha Wins Hearts With Her Warm Gesture Towards Fans | Watch

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. MS Dhoni arrives for Anant Ambani's wedding in Jamnagar, fans stunned

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo