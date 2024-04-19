Advertisement

Meta apps in China: On Friday, Apple complied with a directive from the Chinese government to remove Meta Platforms' WhatsApp and Threads from its App Store in China, citing national security concerns. The action reflects a tightening grip by Chinese authorities on foreign messaging services beyond their control, potentially signalling stricter limitations for Apple in the country.

Additionally, Telegram and Signal, two other foreign messaging apps, were also removed from the store on the same day, as reported by app tracking firms Qimai and AppMagic. Despite these removals, Meta's other apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger remained accessible for download.

The reason behind the security concerns raised by Chinese authorities regarding WhatsApp and Threads was not immediately evident. Apple, in response, stated its obligation to comply with local laws, even in instances of disagreement.

Meta declined to comment on the matter and redirected inquiries to Apple. Apple, however, did not provide comments regarding Signal and Telegram. Representatives from both Signal and Telegram did not respond to requests for comment either. The Cyberspace Administration of China also remained silent on the issue.

Although these four apps are not widely used in China due to the dominance of Tencent's WeChat, they are still available in Hong Kong and Macau, China's two special administrative regions.

Some industry experts speculate that the removal of WhatsApp and Threads could be linked to a new regulation implemented last August, requiring all apps available in China to register with the government or risk removal. The deadline for registration was March's end, with regulations coming into effect on April 1st.

This is not the first instance of Apple removing apps from its China App Store. In 2017, The New York Times app was taken down for violating local regulations, amidst escalating news censorship in China. Similarly, last year, Apple removed several apps similar to ChatGPT during Beijing's formulation of local regulations on generative artificial intelligence services.

(With Reuters inputs)