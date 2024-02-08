Apple wins dismissal of AliveCor lawsuit over heart-rate apps for Apple watch

Advertisement

Apple wins lawsuit: A federal judge has ruled in favour of Apple, dismissing a lawsuit brought by Silicon Valley startup AliveCor, which accused the tech giant of unlawfully monopolising the US market for heart rate monitoring apps for the Apple Watch.

US District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland, California, sided with Apple, rejecting claims made by AliveCor, which had developed an app for detecting irregular heartbeats.

AliveCor had alleged that Apple violated the federal Sherman antitrust law and a California unfair competition law. However, the detailed explanation of White's decision remains temporarily sealed due to confidentiality concerns.

In response to the ruling, AliveCor expressed deep disappointment and announced plans to appeal the decision.

Meanwhile, Apple asserted that the lawsuit challenged its ability to innovate and enhance the Apple Watch, a capability valued by consumers and developers alike.

AliveCor had accused Apple of initially suggesting collaboration on heart-monitoring technology for the Apple Watch, only to allegedly appropriate its ideas and engage in what it called a “concentrated campaign to corner the market for heart rate analysis.”

The complaint also alleged that Apple updated its heart rate algorithm to hinder third-party identification of irregular heartbeats and the development of competing apps.

AliveCor had developed the KardiaBand, a wristband accessory for the Apple Watch capable of recording electrocardiograms (ECGs), as well as the Kardia app for analysing ECG readings and the SmartRhythm heart rate analysis app powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, California, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that competitors do not have the authority to dictate its design decisions.

Despite this setback, AliveCor continues to pursue separate patent infringement claims against Apple.

(With Reuters Inputs)