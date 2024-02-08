English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 08:15 IST

Apple wins dismissal of AliveCor lawsuit over heart-rate apps for Apple watch

Despite this setback, AliveCor continues to pursue separate patent infringement claims against Apple.

Business Desk
Apple watch
Apple watch | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Apple wins lawsuit: A federal judge has ruled in favour of Apple, dismissing a lawsuit brought by Silicon Valley startup AliveCor, which accused the tech giant of unlawfully monopolising the US market for heart rate monitoring apps for the Apple Watch.

US District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland, California, sided with Apple, rejecting claims made by AliveCor, which had developed an app for detecting irregular heartbeats.

Advertisement

AliveCor had alleged that Apple violated the federal Sherman antitrust law and a California unfair competition law. However, the detailed explanation of White's decision remains temporarily sealed due to confidentiality concerns.

In response to the ruling, AliveCor expressed deep disappointment and announced plans to appeal the decision. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Apple asserted that the lawsuit challenged its ability to innovate and enhance the Apple Watch, a capability valued by consumers and developers alike.

AliveCor had accused Apple of initially suggesting collaboration on heart-monitoring technology for the Apple Watch, only to allegedly appropriate its ideas and engage in what it called a “concentrated campaign to corner the market for heart rate analysis.”

Advertisement

The complaint also alleged that Apple updated its heart rate algorithm to hinder third-party identification of irregular heartbeats and the development of competing apps.

AliveCor had developed the KardiaBand, a wristband accessory for the Apple Watch capable of recording electrocardiograms (ECGs), as well as the Kardia app for analysing ECG readings and the SmartRhythm heart rate analysis app powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Advertisement

Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, California, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that competitors do not have the authority to dictate its design decisions.

Despite this setback, AliveCor continues to pursue separate patent infringement claims against Apple.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 07:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ivorians say God is on their team's side after 'miracles' at Africa Cup

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Woman Falls Into Borewell in Gangapur, Rescue Operation On | VIDEO

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Bob Gives Has A Blunt Response For Gina Carano's Mandalorian Lawsuit

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released

    Education13 minutes ago

  5. German Cup quarterfinal game called off after heavy rain

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement