Apple’s Telegram delisting in China not affecting downloads

Apple delists Telegram in China: Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder and CEO of Telegram, addressed Apple's recent decision to remove the chat app from its China App Store, asserting that the move had not impacted downloads from China. Instead, he criticised Apple's "walled garden" app policies, characterising them as detrimental to user choice and market competition.

In a post on his public Telegram channel on Monday, Durov confirmed that Apple had removed several apps, including Telegram, from its App Store in China last week. While Apple attributed the removal to orders from the Chinese government citing "national security" concerns, Durov viewed the action as ultimately detrimental to Apple itself rather than a targeted move against Telegram.

Durov's criticism primarily targeted Apple's centralised app policies, contrasting them with the more open nature of Android, which allows users to sideload apps from sources beyond official app stores. He suggested that such policies could lead to a migration of users from iPhones to Android devices in China, resulting in a decline in iPhone market share in the country.

Apple, as of yet, has not responded to requests for comment on the matter.

Last Friday, alongside Telegram, Apple removed WhatsApp, Meta's Threads, and Signal from its App Store in China, further underscoring the implications of its app policies.

The scrutiny surrounding Apple's "walled garden" app policies has intensified in recent years, with concerns over monopolistic practices prompting regulatory action. Notably, the European Union's Digital Markets Act now mandates alternative app store access on Apple devices, signalling a shift in regulatory oversight.

In China, where internet censorship is stringent, users often resort to virtual private network (VPN) tools to bypass the "Great Firewall" and access restricted platforms like Telegram. Despite these obstacles, Durov underlined that Telegram remains popular among Chinese users, demonstrating their resilience in navigating censorship barriers.

"Access to Telegram requires a VPN in China, but Chinese people are resourceful - they appreciate Telegram and find ways to useit," Durov remarked, highlighting the platform's enduring appeal in the region.

(With Reuters inputs)