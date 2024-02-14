Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Blinkit rejects man's request to be its delivery agent on Valentine's Day

Zomato-owned Blinkit has rejected a customer's request to be its delivery agent on Valentine's Day. The update was shared by Blinkit on the microblogging site X

Anmol Nagpal
Blinkit's Gold Rush: Blinkit, Zomato's quick-commerce arm, reported a substantial increase in sales, notably gold and silver coins, aligning with the traditional belief in their auspicious nature.
Blinkit rejects man's request to be its delivery agent on Valentine's Day | Image:Blinkit
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Zomato-owned Blinkit has rejected a customer's request to be its delivery agent on Valentine's Day. The update was shared by Blinkit on the microblogging site X, formerly Twitter.

A user on Wednesday interacted with Blinkit's chat support to be their delivery agent so that he could deliver flowers and gifts to his girlfriend that he ordered from the app's Valentine's Day collection.

Blinkit shared the screengrab of the customer's chat and quoted "sorry we can't" in a post on X.

Another X user noticed the difference between Blinkit's user interface for both singles and couples on Valentine's Day. The user shared two videos on the microblogging site, claiming how the delivery app has a variation for its search options for singles and couples this Valentine's Day.

The 'singles' mode on the app, gives a variety of search options to the user including socks, gum, ice, pain-relief cream, bandaid, pet treats, tissues, books, massager, single bedsheet, etc.

While the app's 'couples' mode offer gifts, roses, teddy bears, chocolate, perfume, jewellery, rings, candles, cards, condoms, etc. to its users in the search option.

Replying to the user, Albinder Dhindsa, CEO, Blinkit said, "Fun fact - the person who thought about Single mode is actually not single."

Dhindsa also praised the special gift packaging launched by the app for Valentine's gifting.

"32% of all orders going out today are gift orders! We even launched a completely new flow on the app and a special packaging bag for Valentine's gifting. The bag looks pretty cool imo," said Dhindsa in another tweet.

Zomato also wished a Delhi man on the microblogging site.

"Happy Valentine's Day to Tarun from Delhi who has sent cakes to 16 different addresses today," said Zomato on X

Another food delivery partner, Swiggy, promised an X user to be her Valentine's this year, after the user was downhearted for not having a Valentine's.

"We'll be your Valentine if you want," Swiggy posted on X.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO - Food MarketPlace, Swiggy also gave insights into the sales made by the delivery agent on Valentine's Day. 

"Last year, Swiggy did 271 cakes per minute (CPM) on V-day. India has beaten that record already with a peak of 309 CPM as of 12 noon, Kapoor said in a post on X.

"Love is blooming (and booming!) on @SwiggyInstamart. Here are the top 10 items that are seeing the biggest spike today. The plants in the middle of the roses and cards is my personal favourite!" Kapoor said in an another tweet.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

