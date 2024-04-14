The report also confirmed that Apple is still working on a folding iPad with an 8-inch screen much like the current iPad Mini. | Image: Pexels

Browser choices on iOS: Several third-party browser companies have noted a surge in iPhone installations following Apple's recent adjustments to iOS, aimed at adhering to the Digital Markets Act within the European Union. However, many of these companies are expressing dissatisfaction with Apple's approach to its default browser choice screen.

In the latest iOS 17.4 release, Apple has expanded the options for EU users beyond the limited selection of browsers typically available elsewhere. Instead, upon opening Safari for the first time, EU users now encounter a choice screen presenting a range of popular alternatives from which to select their default browser.

Reports indicate a major uptick in the usage of third-party browsers as a result of this change. For instance, Aloha, a privacy-focused browser, experienced a 250 per cent increase in users in March, particularly in France, Belgium, Germany, The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and Poland.

Aloha, which focuses on privacy and sustains itself through subscription models rather than ad tracking, has seen its EU market share rise notably, according to CEO Andrew Frost Moroz.

Similarly, other browsers like Vivaldi from Norway, Ecosia from Germany, Brave from the US, and DuckDuckGo, alongside Opera from Norway, have all reported substantial growth in user numbers following the regulatory update.

To be eligible for inclusion in the alternative browsers list, companies must have the Default Browser Entitlement and demonstrate a minimum of 5,000 downloads across all 27 EU countries in the previous calendar year. Apple selects up to 11 such browsers, in addition to Safari, updating the list annually.

Google has also adapted its Pixel software to showcase alternative browser options, with plans to extend this feature to new Android devices from various manufacturers in the near future.

Despite the increasing adoption of alternative browsers, criticisms have emerged regarding the sluggish rollout of the change by Apple and Google. Mozilla, owner of Firefox, estimates that only about a fifth of iPhone users in the EU have received the iOS update, highlighting a slower rollout compared to previous software updates by Apple.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised about the design of the choice screens. Vivaldi CEO Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner expressed dissatisfaction with Apple's approach, noting that the choice screen lacks additional information and only appears when users open Safari.

Additionally, some browser companies, such as Ecosia, have criticised Apple's implementation for its perceived complexity and the continued prominence of Safari on the iPhone home screen.

The European Commission is currently investigating Apple's choice screen design for potential noncompliance, with input from browser companies likely to influence efforts to ensure a more equitable competitive landscape.