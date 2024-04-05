×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

Disney’s crackdown on password-sharing to being in June: Bob Iger

This announcement comes on the heels of a decisive proxy battle victory for Disney's board, led by Iger, against activist investors including Nelson Peltz.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bob Iger
Bob Iger | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Bob Iger on password sharing: Disney's streaming service, led by CEO Bob Iger, will implement measures to address password-sharing starting in June, aiming to improve subscriber growth and achieve profitability.

According to Reuters citing Iger’s recent interview, he highlighted the necessity for consolidation within the streaming industry and outlined Disney's aspirations for double-digit margins in the streaming business. He referenced Netflix's successful subscriber gains in the latter half of 2023 following its crackdown on password-sharing, surpassing market expectations.

This announcement comes on the heels of a decisive proxy battle victory for Disney's board, led by Iger, against activist investors including Nelson Peltz. Shareholders' support shows confidence in the company's leadership and its strategic direction, particularly concerning CEO succession.

Iger's strengthened position aligns with Disney's multifaceted objectives, including revitalising its film and television franchises, ensuring the profitability of its streaming division, and forging partnerships to enhance ESPN's digital presence.

In response to criticism from billionaire Elon Musk, who had previously voiced support for Peltz and criticised advertisers like Disney for leaving social media platform X due to concerns over antisemitic content, Iger maintained a dismissive stance, stating that he ignores such remarks.

Disney shares saw a modest increase in morning trading, reflecting ongoing investor confidence. Year-to-date, Disney's shares have surged approximately 30 per cent, positioning the company as a top performer on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Additionally, Iger disclosed ongoing discussions regarding strategic partnerships for ESPN's future development during the CNBC interview. 

(With Reuters inputs)

Published April 5th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

