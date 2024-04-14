×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

DuckDuckGo launches VPN services with Privacy Pro subscription

Privacy Pro also includes a personal information removal tool designed to scrub personal data from approximately 50 data broker site.

Reported by: Business Desk
DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro
DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro | Image:DuckDuckGo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

DuckDuckGo VPN: DuckDuckGo has launched Privacy Pro, a subscription service integrating three key privacy-centric tools. Privacy Pro includes a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for safeguarding online activities and ensuring secure connections. The VPN, compatible with up to five devices simultaneously, extends its protection to devices like Macs, iPhones, and iPads, eliminating the need for a separate application. Moreover, it routes traffic through all apps and browsers for comprehensive coverage.

In addition to the VPN, Privacy Pro includes a personal information removal tool designed to scrub personal data from approximately 50 data broker sites, including platforms like Spokeo. Using an automated process, this tool operates seamlessly in the background, with users able to monitor progress via a dedicated dashboard.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Privacy Pro offers identity theft restoration services, with dedicated advisors assisting users in reclaiming stolen accounts, replacing compromised bank cards and identifying documents, recovering financial losses, and rectifying inaccuracies in credit reports.

Priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually, Privacy Pro is currently exclusively available in the United States. To access these features, users must ensure they have the latest version of the DuckDuckGo browser installed.

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

2 minutes ago
7. Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Injury Update

2 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Update

4 minutes ago
Sid Sriram

Sid Sriram At Coachella

6 minutes ago
Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

13 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

18 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

24 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

26 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

27 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

33 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

37 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

38 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

38 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

40 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

41 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

41 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

42 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo