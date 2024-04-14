DuckDuckGo launches VPN services with Privacy Pro subscription

Advertisement

DuckDuckGo VPN: DuckDuckGo has launched Privacy Pro, a subscription service integrating three key privacy-centric tools. Privacy Pro includes a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for safeguarding online activities and ensuring secure connections. The VPN, compatible with up to five devices simultaneously, extends its protection to devices like Macs, iPhones, and iPads, eliminating the need for a separate application. Moreover, it routes traffic through all apps and browsers for comprehensive coverage.

In addition to the VPN, Privacy Pro includes a personal information removal tool designed to scrub personal data from approximately 50 data broker sites, including platforms like Spokeo. Using an automated process, this tool operates seamlessly in the background, with users able to monitor progress via a dedicated dashboard.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Privacy Pro offers identity theft restoration services, with dedicated advisors assisting users in reclaiming stolen accounts, replacing compromised bank cards and identifying documents, recovering financial losses, and rectifying inaccuracies in credit reports.

Priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually, Privacy Pro is currently exclusively available in the United States. To access these features, users must ensure they have the latest version of the DuckDuckGo browser installed.