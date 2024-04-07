×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

Elon Musk challenges Brazilian Supreme Court Justice over restrictions on X

Musk called for the resignation of Justice Alexandre de Moraes, accusing him of repeatedly violating Brazil's constitution

Reported by: Business Desk
Elon Musk X lawsuit
Elon Musk X lawsuit | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Elon Musk took a bold stance against a Brazilian Supreme Court decision ordering social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to block specific accounts. 

Musk called for the resignation of Justice Alexandre de Moraes, accusing him of repeatedly violating Brazil's constitution.

In a series of posts on X, Musk announced the lifting of all restrictions imposed by Justice Moraes, defying the judge's orders. He criticised the justice for imposing hefty fines, threatening arrests, and even cutting off access to X in Brazil. 

Musk asserted that principles outweigh profits, even if it means potentially losing revenue and shutting down offices in Brazil.

Advertisement

Brazil's solicitor general, Jorge Messias, condemned Musk's actions and advocated for regulating foreign social media platforms to ensure compliance with Brazilian laws. 

In a statement, X Corporation revealed it had been compelled by court decisions to block certain accounts in Brazil and was prohibited from disclosing details of the order or the presiding judge.

Musk argued that the blocking order was unconstitutional, asserting the people of Brazil's right to freedom of speech, due process, and transparency from their authorities. 

A spokesperson for the Supreme Court declined to comment on the matter.

Advertisement

Justice Moraes, known for his efforts against online misinformation, is leading an investigation into an alleged coup attempt by former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Last year, Moraes also initiated an investigation into executives at Telegram and Google for their roles in criticising proposed internet regulation legislation, which aimed to hold internet companies accountable for illegal content.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

LSG

LSG beat GT by 33 runs

a few seconds ago
CENTCOM said on Sunday that its forces had intercepted a UAV over the Red Sea without specifying who had launched the unmanned aerial vehicle.

Houthis Attack Claim

7 minutes ago
One More Person Arrested In Connection With Kannur Blast While Two Others In Custody: Kerala police

Kannur Blast

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Mumbai DC Directs Offices

15 minutes ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT

18 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

Yadav suffers injury

20 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

21 minutes ago
hostage

Infant hostage

26 minutes ago
Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz on Chamkila

27 minutes ago
Skincare

Skincare Tips For Men

29 minutes ago
Ways to Combat Acidity At Home

Tips to Combat Acidity

30 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Shahzad on Kohli

34 minutes ago
Woody Allen

Woody Allen To Retire?

35 minutes ago
Fennel Seeds

Home Remedies For Acidity

40 minutes ago
Odisha: Forest Officials Busts Inter-State Wildlife Smuggling Racket

Odisha: Forest Officials

40 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Crew BTS Photos

43 minutes ago
Stage collapsed during PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur causing injuries to several people

Jabalpur Stage Collapse

44 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Controversy

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 80 People Stranded Amid Snowfall in Ladakh Saved by Indian Army

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle8 hours ago

  4. Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

    World8 hours ago

  5. TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo