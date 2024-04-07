Advertisement

Elon Musk took a bold stance against a Brazilian Supreme Court decision ordering social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to block specific accounts.



Musk called for the resignation of Justice Alexandre de Moraes, accusing him of repeatedly violating Brazil's constitution.

In a series of posts on X, Musk announced the lifting of all restrictions imposed by Justice Moraes, defying the judge's orders. He criticised the justice for imposing hefty fines, threatening arrests, and even cutting off access to X in Brazil.



Musk asserted that principles outweigh profits, even if it means potentially losing revenue and shutting down offices in Brazil.

Brazil's solicitor general, Jorge Messias, condemned Musk's actions and advocated for regulating foreign social media platforms to ensure compliance with Brazilian laws.



In a statement, X Corporation revealed it had been compelled by court decisions to block certain accounts in Brazil and was prohibited from disclosing details of the order or the presiding judge.

Musk argued that the blocking order was unconstitutional, asserting the people of Brazil's right to freedom of speech, due process, and transparency from their authorities.



A spokesperson for the Supreme Court declined to comment on the matter.

Justice Moraes, known for his efforts against online misinformation, is leading an investigation into an alleged coup attempt by former President Jair Bolsonaro.



Last year, Moraes also initiated an investigation into executives at Telegram and Google for their roles in criticising proposed internet regulation legislation, which aimed to hold internet companies accountable for illegal content.



(With Reuters Inputs)